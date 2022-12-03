FIFA World Cup 2022: The indomitable Asians, a new chapter on the horizon
Over the years, there has been a gross underperformance of the Asian teams in the Football World Cup. It was the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan, when we last saw an Asian team going beyond the quarterfinals stage. Since then, it mostly has been a regularity that Asian teams get knocked out from the group stage of World Cup.
But this year, the narrative has changed. Three Asian countries have gone through to the last 16 of the World Cup - Japan, South Korea and Australia.
Australia:
Geography buffs may have a raised hand and say Australia don't belong to Asia. Yes, they belong to the Oceania continent, but in football, the Socceroos play under the Asian banner.
Australia were grouped with World Champions France and Denmark in the Group D. While France's qualification was mostly a formality, majority of the European pundits pipped Denmark to follow the Les Blues. But it has taken a hit as the Socceroos came out of nowhere. Despite their losing start against France, Australia beat Tunisia and Denmark to reach the knockouts.
Japan:
Japan's story will be remembered with years to come. In a group that had Spain and Germany, it was the Blue Samurai who topped. Japan went on to beat both Germany and Spain. Had they won against Costa Rica, they would have been the only team with a 100 % winning record in the group stage. Ritsu Doan was among the stars for the Asian side as he scored goals that started the comebacks against both Germany and Spain.
South Korea:
South Korea looked down and out in the tournament. They were languishing at the bottom with just 1 point in 2 games. They had a meet with Portugal in the final match and it looked like a formality only that they will get knocked out. But the Taegeuk Warriors had something else in mind. Hwang Hee-Chan scored an injury-time winner against Portugal that has taken them to the knockouts. Ghana's loss against Uruguay meant Koreans were the third Asian team to qualify for the knockouts.
