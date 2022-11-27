FIFA World Cup 2022: The upsets of this World Cup so far
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen some massive upsets already. The global football extravaganza this year in Qatar has already witnessed some jaw-dropping events as some heavyweights have been gunned down by minnows.
France are the only team to have confirmed their berth in the knockout rounds so far. They have won both their matches against Australia and Denmark.
Hosts Qatar are already out of the tournament. In the other groups, Mexico and Wales are also in a spot of bother and a win in their final respective matches may not be sufficient to take them to the knockout stages.
Here are the full list of the upsets so far-
The first upset of this World Cup was inflicted on the Argentines. Argentina took the lead in their first group match against Saudi Arabia as Lionel Messi opened the scoring. But Saudi Arabia came back in the second half with two goals of their own. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored the goals for the Asian side as they topple the two-time World Champions.
It was another monumental upset when the German wall broke like a house of cards at the Samurai hands of Japan. Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead but two late goals from Japan sealed a historic win for them. Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored for the Blue Samurai as they took a giant leap towards the knockout round.
Costa Rica fell to a 7-0 mauling at the hands of Spain in their first match. So, against Japan, another loss was on the cards. But tide turned in the North American nation's favour in the encounter. Keysher Fuller scored the solitary goal of the match as Costa Rica overcame Japan in the Group E match and that kept both their and the Germans hopes alive for the tournament.
The latest upset of the World Cup has come courtesy of the Atlas Lions. Morocco won their Group F clash against Belgium by a 2-0 scoreline and rocked the group. The World ranked 2nd team lost against the spirited Atlas Lions, who are 22 in the rankings. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the first goal for Morocco, while Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed perhaps the biggest win of their history at extra time.