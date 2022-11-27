FIFA World Cup 2022: The upsets of this World Cup so far

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen some massive upsets already. The global football extravaganza this year in Qatar has already witnessed some jaw-dropping events as some heavyweights have been gunned down by minnows.

France are the only team to have confirmed their berth in the knockout rounds so far. They have won both their matches against Australia and Denmark.

Hosts Qatar are already out of the tournament. In the other groups, Mexico and Wales are also in a spot of bother and a win in their final respective matches may not be sufficient to take them to the knockout stages.

Here are the full list of the upsets so far-