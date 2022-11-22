FIFA World Cup 2022: This is what football is about, says Luis Figo on Saudi Arabia win over Argentina

Doha, Nov 22: A spirited Saudi Arabia side stunned tournament favourites Argentina in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and pulled off a massive upset in the tournament. In the Group C opener, Saudi Arabia scripted a come-from-behind victory as they scored two goals in quick succession in the second half and negate Argentina's 1-0 advantage from the first half.

It was Argentina's first defeat since July 2019, when they lost 2-0 to Brazil, ending a run of 36 matches unbeaten. The result saw Lionel Scaloni's men lose a World Cup match after scoring the first goal for the first time since 1958 against Germany. It was the first time since the 1930 final against Uruguay when La Albiceleste lost after leading at half-time.

Reacting to Saudi Arabia's famous win at Lusail Stadium, former Portugal legend Luis Figo lauded Hervé Renard's men for showing their commitment.

Viacom18 Sports experts Luis Figo and Sol Campbell shared their thoughts on the first big upset of the ongoing FIFA World Cup as Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina.

Speaking about Saudi Arabia's performance, Luis Figo said, "I think this is what football is about, sport is about. In the beginning, nobody could say that this result would happen. But watching the game, it was not a surprise at all. I think we have to congratulate Saudi Arabia for the excellent work. All the players were very committed with the idea of the coach. They were very physical and surprised me that they could hold the game at this level. I am really surprised and just want to congratulate the spirit."

Former England footballer Sol Campbell also shared his thoughts on Argentina's loss and said, " You always want to win the first game and get into the table with a few points and a nice little cushion. Now, there is not much manoeuvre, they can't afford to slip up again. Hats off to Saudi Arabia, what an incredible result. Every single ball, they wanted it more."