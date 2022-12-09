FIFA World Cup 2022: Three bad managerial performances in Qatar

Bengaluru, December 9: The 2022 FIFA World Cup has absolutely lived up to its billing so far with plenty of drama and thrill in locker for the fans around the globe.

The quarter-finals are set to kick off on Friday night with the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, England, France, Morocco and Portugal having progressed to the last eight.

The biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup has had everything on offer - upsets, comebacks, goals galore, controversies. While there are several teams who are living up to expectations, there have been some who have flattered to deceive.

In this article, we will take a look at three bad managers who have come under scrutiny for their poor decision-making at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Luis Enrique

Spain started their World Cup campaign on a blistering note beating Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game. However, they went downhill since then having drawn 1-1 with Germany and losing 2-1 against Japan meaning they qualified for the Round of 16 as the second-placed team from Group E.

La Furia Roja lost on penalties against Morocco in the Round of 16 after the game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes. Spain manager Luis Enrique has been slammed for his favouritism towards Barcelona players and not calling up experienced players like Sergio Ramos and Thiago in his 26-man squad.

Advertisement

His in-game tactics has also not been effective as Spain did not create too many chances despite dominating the ball. Enrique stepped down from his position yesterday and it was hardly a surprise.

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick made a name for himself during his short but glorious stint as the manager of Bayern Munich. However, success did not follow him as he took charge of Germany from Joachim Low.

Expectations were not too big from Germany in this World Cup anyway given their not-so-extraordinary squad. However, it turned out to be a disastrous World Cup campaign for the four-time world champions.

They lost against Japan in their opener and drew against Spain. Even win against Costa Rica in the final group stage game failed to lead them to the knockout stages as Germany have now been knocked out from the group stages in two back to back World Cups.

The former Bayern Munich boss Flick has a reputation to revive teams, but we will have to wait and see what awaits him in the future with the national team.

Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez has been slammed for ruining the golden generation of Belgian football which is somewhat true. The Spaniard was in charge of the Red Devils since 2016 and despite Belgium having some of the best talents in world football during that time, they has not been able to impress at the highest level.

Belgium failed to qualify for the Round of 16 this time out having won just one of their group stage games against Canada. They drew against Croatia while losing to Morocco which is an immense letdown given the talent at their disposal. Martinez stepped down immediately after Belgium's final group game.