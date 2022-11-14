FIFA World Cup 2022: Three star African players to watch out for at the Qatar 2022 WC

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: The 2022 World Cup gets underway in less than a week's time in Qatar where 32 nations will compete for the most valuable trophy.

Five African teams have qualified among them that includes Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon.

In the long history of this tournament, Africa as a continent has not succeeded in any World Cup but has produced some memorable displays in the tournament with some of the brightest names of the game making their mark in the footballing world.

The five African teams competing in the tournament also have an incredible depth of talents and some of the top players who are currently in fine form for their respective clubs. The upcoming edition of the World Cup could see them explode at the biggest stage. In light of that, we've selected three African players that might put on remarkable displays in the coming weeks:

1. Sadio Mane

Having been eliminated at the previous tournament at the group stages Senegal will look to advance into the next round this time from Group A which consists of Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands. The Teranga Lions will rely heavily on their star attacker Sadio Mane who has been in fine form since changing sides this summer. The Liverpool legend joined Bayern Munich this summer and has been a key performer so far. Mane has recorded 11 goals and four assists so far in 24 games and promises to be the star Senegal are looking for.

2. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Another Bayern Munich player who looks to be reborn following the departure of central striker Lewandowski this summer. The Cameroon attacker has been in sublime form for the German side where he has scored 11 goals alongside three assists in 16 appearances. The Indomitable Lions are hoping to go as far as possible in the 2022 edition after missing the 2018 festivity in Russia, and Choupo-Moting in that scenario has to play a key role.

3. Achraf Hakimi

The PSG defender will shoulder the responsibility of leading Morocco to its second consecutive World Cup. Hakimi has been a star defender for the Ligue one side in the ongoing season where Les Parisiens lead the table. Fans would rely much on the youngster to provide the stability and depth in defence.

However, Morocco have been drawn into a tough group with Belgium, Croatia, and Canada and they need to punch above their weight to have any chance of making it into the next round.