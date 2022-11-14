FIFA World Cup 2022: Top three players omitted from Spain’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: With a talented group of players picked up by manager Luis Enrique for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Spain will try to reclaim the top spot in world football.

Enrique, who took over as head coach of the national team after La Roja's elimination on penalties in the Round of 16 stage in Russia in 2018, will look to improve on last year's European Championship semi-final loss to Italy.

Luis Enrique has tried to find a good mix between youth and experience in the current roster. The Spanish coach made it apparent that he had selected the majority of the players who had lately been regulars and were in good physical shape. But the former Barcelona manager in that process has omitted a number of prominent people who were thought to have a chance.

Here is a list of the three best players omitted from Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup:

1. Thiago Alcantara

The Liverpool midfielder was a shock exclusion from Enrique's squad considering he was very much part of the Spanish squad recently. Thiago's last appearance for his country came in July 2021 in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy.

However, he was included in the overall squad in most of the cases. However, Enrique now has opted to exclude the Spanish veteran from the side and instead opted for some newer faces like Hugo Guillamon, Carlos Soler, etc.

2. David De Gea

The Manchester United number one has been somewhat ignored by Enrique since taking charge. The main reason behind the omission has been regarded as his limited abilities with the ball at his feet. However, De Gea appears to have worked well in that aspect this season under Ten Hag and has been in superb form.

However, that did not push Enrique to change his mind as he selected Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, and David Raya as his preferred choice.

3. Sergio Ramos

The biggest name on this list, the World Cup and Euro winner has also been overlooked by the manager. Enrique appears to be not a fan of the veteran defender at present and has not called him up to the squad since last year. Ramos struggled for form last season and however turned things around this term with PSG where he has been one of the performers of the side that are flying high in Ligue one and the Champions League.

However, Enrique chose to keep faith in the likes of Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, and Aymeric Laporte instead, not handing Ramos a chance to feature in his eighth major tournament.