FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 8: Not many regard Uruguay as a strong force in the World Cup however historically La Celeste are one of the most successful nations in the tournament.

They have won the title twice in their illustrative history and have enriched the international stage over the last decade.

Even though they continue to rely heavily on aging veterans like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Diego Godin, the likes of Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez will also be looking to showcase their talents on the world stage.

There has been a change in the scenario in the coaching team as well which could push the side further to do well. Uruguay appointed a new manager in former player Diego Alonso, replacing Oscar Tabarez who was in charge for an impressive fifteen years.

The new coach did turn things around by winning his first four games in charge to seal their World Cup spot. Now after ensuring his nation's qualification, he will be eager to make his mark on this new era of Uruguayan football and perform on the biggest stage.

Uruguay however have been placed in a tricky Group H along with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea. But with quality in all areas of the pitch, they should qualify easily from the group.



Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Uruguay vs South Korea – 16:00

Monday 28 November: Portugal vs Uruguay – 22:00

Friday 2 December: Ghana vs Uruguay– 18:00

Possible starting XI

Despite Suarez's recent struggles, El Pistolero once again is expected to be Uruguay's talisman and he should be the first name down on the team sheet. Another veteran Cavani however may not make the cut into the playing eleven with Liverpool star attacker Darwin Nunez expected to take his place.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo should be fit to take his position who is nursing an injury while Atletico defender Gimenez is expected to fight beside him. The midfield should see a star-studded affair with Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur combining with the most in-form midfielder at present, Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.

Overall the Latin American side are an interesting mix of experience and youth and should be regarded as a dark horse in this edition.

Potential Playing XI: Fernando Muslera; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina; Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Facundo Pellistri