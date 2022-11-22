FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs Wales Highlights: Wales score late to salvage 1-1 draw


Gareth Bale scored his country's first World Cup goal in 64 years.

Gareth Bale's late penalty salvaged a point for Wales as they drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group B match against the USA.

Earlier, Timothy Weah put USA ahead in the first half and the North American side was by far the better team. But a foul by Zimmerman on Bale in the box earned Wales a penalty, and thus, a point.

Wales, who played their first World Cup match in 64 years are off the mark in the points table.

As it Happened:

USA started as the better of the two teams. They had the majority of possession in the early exchanges. Hennessey was called up in action early as he made a terrific reflex save from his own defender to deny USA. Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie saw two early yellow cards but the North American team looked the more threatening of the two.

And USA's pressure paid off as Timothy Weah opened the scoring for them in the 36th minute. Christian Pulisic's pass was met by the 22-year-old Lille striker who slotted the ball past an onrushing Hennessey. It was a slender lead for the USA at the break, but a massive room for Wales to improve in the second half. Both of Wales' supremos Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were mostly pale in the first half and failed to make any impact.

Christian Pulisic assisted Timothy Weah who gave USA the lead

Wales came out a lot better in the second half. Ben Davies was denied by a superb Matt Turner and substitute Kieffar Moore failed to keep his free header on target as Wales pondered opportunities to restore parity in the game. Wales was handed a way back when Zimmerman fouled Bale in the box, and Gareth Bale converted the spot kick to equalize for the Cymru in the 82nd minute.

Neither could find a winner as it ended in all squares, the first draw of this tournament.

USA vs Wales Lineup:

USA: Turner; Dest (Yedlin), Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Musah (Acosta), Adams, McKennie (Aaronson); Weah (Morris), Sargent (Wright), Pulisic

Wales: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu (Morrell), Ramsey, Williams (Johnson); Wilson (Thomas); Bale, James (Moore)

Aftermath:

Both the teams are on 1 point after the draw and sit joint 2nd in the Group B table. The USA will be up against England next in a crucial group match. Wales, on the other hand, is up against Iran, who needs to bounce back.

Key Stats and Facts:

  • Wales played their first World Cup game since 1958. They are yet to win a group league match in their history as they drew all three of the matches in 1958.
  • Gareth Bale scored his 41st goal for Wales on his 109th appearance.
  • Yunus Musah became the youngest USA player to start in World Cup, at the age of 19 years, 358 days.
  • Timothy Weah scored a goal, had 88% passing accuracy, completed 67% of long balls and crosses in the match.
  • Walker Zimmerman conceded the third penalty of this World Cup. He also finished off with 85 passes, most by a player in the match.

Published On November 22, 2022

