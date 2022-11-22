FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs Wales Highlights: Wales score late to salvage 1-1 draw
Gareth Bale's late penalty salvaged a point for Wales as they drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group B match against the USA.
Earlier, Timothy Weah put USA ahead in the first half and the North American side was by far the better team. But a foul by Zimmerman on Bale in the box earned Wales a penalty, and thus, a point.
Wales, who played their first World Cup match in 64 years are off the mark in the points table.
As it Happened:
USA started as the better of the two teams. They had the majority of possession in the early exchanges. Hennessey was called up in action early as he made a terrific reflex save from his own defender to deny USA. Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie saw two early yellow cards but the North American team looked the more threatening of the two.
And USA's pressure paid off as Timothy Weah opened the scoring for them in the 36th minute. Christian Pulisic's pass was met by the 22-year-old Lille striker who slotted the ball past an onrushing Hennessey. It was a slender lead for the USA at the break, but a massive room for Wales to improve in the second half. Both of Wales' supremos Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were mostly pale in the first half and failed to make any impact.
Wales came out a lot better in the second half. Ben Davies was denied by a superb Matt Turner and substitute Kieffar Moore failed to keep his free header on target as Wales pondered opportunities to restore parity in the game. Wales was handed a way back when Zimmerman fouled Bale in the box, and Gareth Bale converted the spot kick to equalize for the Cymru in the 82nd minute. Neither could find a winner as it ended in all squares, the first draw of this tournament. USA vs Wales Lineup: USA: Turner; Dest (Yedlin), Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Musah (Acosta), Adams, McKennie (Aaronson); Weah (Morris), Sargent (Wright), Pulisic Wales: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu (Morrell), Ramsey, Williams (Johnson); Wilson (Thomas); Bale, James (Moore) Aftermath: Both the teams are on 1 point after the draw and sit joint 2nd in the Group B table. The USA will be up against England next in a crucial group match. Wales, on the other hand, is up against Iran, who needs to bounce back. Key Stats and Facts:
More QATAR 2022 News arrow_forward
Wales came out a lot better in the second half. Ben Davies was denied by a superb Matt Turner and substitute Kieffar Moore failed to keep his free header on target as Wales pondered opportunities to restore parity in the game. Wales was handed a way back when Zimmerman fouled Bale in the box, and Gareth Bale converted the spot kick to equalize for the Cymru in the 82nd minute.
Neither could find a winner as it ended in all squares, the first draw of this tournament.
USA vs Wales Lineup:
USA: Turner; Dest (Yedlin), Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Musah (Acosta), Adams, McKennie (Aaronson); Weah (Morris), Sargent (Wright), Pulisic
Wales: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu (Morrell), Ramsey, Williams (Johnson); Wilson (Thomas); Bale, James (Moore)
Aftermath:
Both the teams are on 1 point after the draw and sit joint 2nd in the Group B table. The USA will be up against England next in a crucial group match. Wales, on the other hand, is up against Iran, who needs to bounce back.
Key Stats and Facts: