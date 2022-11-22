FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs Wales Highlights: Wales score late to salvage 1-1 draw

Gareth Bale's late penalty salvaged a point for Wales as they drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group B match against the USA.

Earlier, Timothy Weah put USA ahead in the first half and the North American side was by far the better team. But a foul by Zimmerman on Bale in the box earned Wales a penalty, and thus, a point.

Wales, who played their first World Cup match in 64 years are off the mark in the points table.

As it Happened:

USA started as the better of the two teams. They had the majority of possession in the early exchanges. Hennessey was called up in action early as he made a terrific reflex save from his own defender to deny USA. Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie saw two early yellow cards but the North American team looked the more threatening of the two.

And USA's pressure paid off as Timothy Weah opened the scoring for them in the 36th minute. Christian Pulisic's pass was met by the 22-year-old Lille striker who slotted the ball past an onrushing Hennessey. It was a slender lead for the USA at the break, but a massive room for Wales to improve in the second half. Both of Wales' supremos Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were mostly pale in the first half and failed to make any impact.

Advertisement