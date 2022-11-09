FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 9: After a 64-year wait, Wales have finally made it into the World Cup. Under Chris Coleman, Wales went to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, before reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020, under the current coach, Page's interim leadership.

However, the FIFA World Cup is still a different prospect and the energetic squad will surely leave no stone unturned to make a strong challenge.

Wales did the unthinkable with a 2-1 victory over Austria and a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the playoffs to reach the World Cup final. They however will face a strong challenge in their group B where they will contest with the USA, England, and Iran.

United states are favourites to advance as runners-up from Group B but Wales are known for producing shocking results, making them admired for the second round.

Monday 21 November: USA vs Wales – 19:00

Friday 25 November: Wales vs Iran – 10:00

Tuesday 29 November: Wales vs England – 19:00

Possible starting XI:

Gareth Bale, the team's captain and all-time leading scorer for Wales, will be essential for them throughout the competition. Bale has a plethora of experience playing both international and European football and is considered one of the finest wingers of his time. For Wales, his objectives and technical prowess will be crucial in their World Cup run.

Their performance will depend on another experienced professional, Aaron Ramsey who is expected to command the midfield. Other than these two, the full squad will be filled with Premier League footballers like Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Kieffer Moore, Dan James, etc and they definitely have the potential to cause a couple of upsets.

Potential Playing XI: Wayne Hennessey; Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Neco Williams; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Dan James