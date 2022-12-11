FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney backs young England squad to come back strong in next tournament

Doha, December 11: Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has said this young England squad should look forward to the next tournament following the Three Lions' exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (December 10).

England, who came into the quarterfinals undefeated from the group stages and the round of 16, lost 1-2 to the defending champions France in the last eight match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Kohr, Qatar.

Viacom 18 sports expert Rooney backed England after their quarterfinal loss to France and said the game deserved to go into extra time.

"It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time", said Rooney.

After going a goal down in the first half through an Aurlien Tchoumeni effort in the 16th minute, England equalised in the second half via a Harry Kane penalty, but France's lead was restored by Olivier Giroud in the 77th minute.

However, England missed the chance to take the game into extra time after Kane fired his second spot kick of the night, high and wide of the target to hand the win to France.

Speaking during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports' FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney said France know how to grind out results and felt Kane will be really down after the result.

"France have that know-how of winning the tournament and getting results maybe, when they are not at their best. So, it is a shame, for some moments, certainly for Harry Kane. He has been a leader for so many years. He will be feeling really down tonight," Rooney said.

The former forward Rooney also said that England has a young squad and should look ahead for the next tournament.

"But we can be proud of this England team. They gave everyone hope. They still have a really young squad and should look forward to the next tournament," Rooney said.

The England squad featured some of the top young talents like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, who will all be part of England's core in the upcoming major tournaments.

While England will head home after the quarterfinal exit, France will face history-making Morocco in the semifinal before they face the winner of the other semis - Argentina vs Croatia - in the final.