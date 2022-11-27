FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney names the player England must start in the next game

England's World Cup campaign took a minor stutter as they managed a goalless draw against the USA in the second group stage match, having won the first one against Iran.

Gareth Southgate has so far gone with the same starting lineup in the first two matches. And in that lineup, Manchester City's Phil Foden hasn't got a place. The forward came into the tournament on the back of tremendous form with his club but hasn't got enough game time so far in Qatar.

And former England star Wayne Rooney is bemused by the fact. He believes Foden has to start on the left-hand side for the Three Lions and has also advised England manager Gareth Southgate to bench Harry Kane.

"I found it very strange that Foden did not come on as a substitute against the USA, and as I wrote in these pages before the tournament, he would be a key part of my starting XI if I were the England boss. Technically, he is the best footballer England have," Rooney wrote in his latest column for The Times.

"He creates chances, he scores goals, he influences games and he gives you control. In possession, he always keeps hold of the ball and normally makes the right choices, and out of possession he can get at players as well. He is fast, competitive and good at pressing the opposition."

