FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney says he would drop Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Doha, Nov 21: England football legend Wayne Rooney has suggested he would drop his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal's starting eleven in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The biggest sporting spectacle on the globe kicked off with a starry opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, one of the host cities in Qatar. In the tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, the latter won 2-0. Qatar, thus, became the first host team in FIFA WC to lose their opening game.

'Drop CR7'

Rooney - who is a part of the experts' panel for Sports18 and Jio Cinema for Qatar 2022 - when asked who he would start, bench and drop between Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and the Portuguese star, said he would drop Ronaldo because he stopped playing for his Premier League club Manchester United.

"I would start Messi, bench Kane and drop Ronaldo because he stopped playing for his club," Rooney said in his first appearance on Match Centre as an expert panellist on Sports18 and JioCinema.

The former England captain - who is the leading scorer for England in FIFA World Cup - recognised Kane as the key to England's progress, and Kane will overtake him as England's top scorer.

Advertisement