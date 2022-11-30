FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the going to be the first woman referee to take charge in WC? Know here

World Cup in Qatar will be seeing history being made as for the first time, a match in the World Cup will be officiated by a female referee.

The Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica beckons history as French referee Stephanie Frappart will be in charge of that match. She won't be the only female officiating in the match, as both of her assistants appointed by FIFA are females too- namely Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina to make it an all-female refereeing unit.

Frappart was the fourth official in the goalless draw between Mexico and Poland in this World Cup, but will be taking the field in the historic 44th game of Qatar. The 38-year-old Frenchwoman has the experience of officiating men's football matches in the past as she has officiated in World Cup qualifying games and in the UEFA Champions League. She is a regular in French football and also was on duty in this year's men's French Cup Final.

Two other female referees, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yamashita Yoshimi were also included in the pool of FIFA's World Cup officials.

Before the start of the World Cup, Frappart said that the inclusion of female referees in the tournament will "make things happen" on a wider level, especially for the host nation. Qatar has been criticised for its strict rules on women and their liberty, along with various other human rights shortcomings.

"It is a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country," she said.