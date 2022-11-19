FIFA World Cup 2022: Who Will Win Golden Boot In Qatar? List Of 5 Strikers In Contention

1 Kylian Mbappe

At 24, Mbappe is a very feared player by France’s opponents. He is already a World Cup winner 2018 and a Nations Cup winner with Les Blues. Mbappe became the second teenager after Pele to score a goal in a World Cup final in Russia four years ago. The PSG man has unbelievable speed and ability to find targets. For France he has scored 26 goals from 54 matches, and this season alone he has scored 20 goals from 22 games across competitions.

2 Harry Kane

The England captain had won the Golden Boot in 2018 in Russia. And there is nothing to point out against him that he will not win it four years down the line in Qatar. He has scored 51 goals for his country in 75 games and 14 goals this season in 23 matches. If anything, the England middle-order should be a bit more creative in creating chances for Kane. But who knows, Kane might just add to the tally of 6 goals he had scored in Russia.

3 Neymar

The Brazilian is a striker and play-maker rolled into one and has copious talent beyond his showmanship and acting on the field. Apparently, Qatar 2022 is his last World Cup and he would like to go out on a bright note, helping Selecao to their 6th World Cup and a Golden Boot to boot with. He has scored 75 goals for Brazil from 121 matches and this season he has netted 14 goals from 21matches. Form on then!

4 Memphis Depay

Depay had a big role in Netherlands qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 scoring 12 goals in 9 Qualifiers. But since an injury in September has slowed down the Dutchman and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed him down the pecking order in Barcelona too. But apparently Depay has regained his fitness and should lead Netherlands side in Qatar. He is a potential candidate for Golden Boot.

5 Serge Gnabry

The Germany midfielder is a dark horse. The 27-year-old Bayern Munich man is Germany’s top-scorer post the 2018 FIFA World Cup with 17 goals from 28 appearances. In total, he has scored 20 goals from 36 matches for Germany and 9 goals this season alone. Hopefully, Gnabry will find a place in a packed German midfield that features the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Julian Brandt.