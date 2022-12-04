FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Denmark and Tunisia fell short in Group D
The group stage fixtures of the World Cup have come to an end with viewers and fans witnessing some of the fascinating games. Group D which consists of Australia, Denmark, France, and Tunisia turned out as one of the most dramatic groups.
The twist and turns were alive until the final matchday before an energetic Australian side did the impossible by coming second in the group ahead of Tunisia and one of the potential dark horses Denmark.
Here, are the reasons why Denmark and Tunisia fell short in Group D:
Denmark:
France registered two easy wins in their very first two games claiming the first spot in the group. Denmark were expected to be the team to challenge for a second rank, however, the Danish side failed to earn even one win, making them one of the biggest disappointment of the tournament so far.
Denmark drew the first game against Tunisia before failing against France in the next game with a 2-1 defeat. The biggest shock arrived when they failed to win against minnow Australia, who snatched a sneaky 1-0 win to confirm their birth to the next round.
Tunisia: Tunisia on the other hand did well compared to their potential and squad strength. The African giants came close to winning in both their opening games following a draw against Denmark and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Australia. However, the World Cup will be itched into their memory after a famous 1-0 win over defending winners France in the penultimate game. But, despite all such, they could not break into the next round. Tunisia have had problems in striking role with none of their front three proving to be decisive which could have cost them a knockout birth.
The biggest problem for the Danish squad in this tournament was finding the back of the net. All of their offensive starlets failed at the front big-time with them managing just one goal in the tournament. Their failure to recreate their usual free-scoring qualifying form proved to be fatal.
More QATAR 2022 News arrow_forward
Tunisia:
Tunisia on the other hand did well compared to their potential and squad strength. The African giants came close to winning in both their opening games following a draw against Denmark and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Australia. However, the World Cup will be itched into their memory after a famous 1-0 win over defending winners France in the penultimate game.
But, despite all such, they could not break into the next round. Tunisia have had problems in striking role with none of their front three proving to be decisive which could have cost them a knockout birth.