FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Denmark and Tunisia fell short in Group D

The group stage fixtures of the World Cup have come to an end with viewers and fans witnessing some of the fascinating games. Group D which consists of Australia, Denmark, France, and Tunisia turned out as one of the most dramatic groups.

The twist and turns were alive until the final matchday before an energetic Australian side did the impossible by coming second in the group ahead of Tunisia and one of the potential dark horses Denmark.

Here, are the reasons why Denmark and Tunisia fell short in Group D:

Denmark:

France registered two easy wins in their very first two games claiming the first spot in the group. Denmark were expected to be the team to challenge for a second rank, however, the Danish side failed to earn even one win, making them one of the biggest disappointment of the tournament so far.

Denmark drew the first game against Tunisia before failing against France in the next game with a 2-1 defeat. The biggest shock arrived when they failed to win against minnow Australia, who snatched a sneaky 1-0 win to confirm their birth to the next round.