FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Germany and Costa Rica fell short in Group E

Bengaluru, December 4: The group stage fixtures of the World Cup have come to an end with spectators and buffs witnessing some of the most engaging and dramatic games.

Group E which consists of Germany, Costa Rica, Japan, and Spain turned out as one of the most melodramatic groups. The twist and turns were alive until the final matchday.

Heavyweights Germany crashed out of the tournament on the very last day while Asian giants Japan made a dramatic entry to the round of 16.

Costa Rica who were also in contention of making it to the next round fell just short while Spain sealed a spot followed by other favorable results.

Here are some key reasons why Germany and Costa Rica fell short:

Germany

Germany did well against Spain and Costa Rica however Hansi Flick's side being wasteful in front of goal and increasingly loosen both on and off the ball in all of the fixtures could have cost them a place in the next round.

The Germans were sloppy in conceding both goals against Japan while they could have won the tie against Spain as well.

The injury of star forward Timo Werner and a lack of natural goal scorers like him in the team could have disturbed the balance of the team who despite one win and draw have had to leave the tournament.

Costa Rica

The South American side's exit from the tournament might not be much surprising. However, their 1-0 win against group leaders Japan handed their fans a light ray of hope.

Moreover, at one point when the team were leading against Germany 2-1 in the final game, there were enough chances of them securing a place in the next round.

However, they eventually lost the game 4-2 crashing out of the competition. Costa Rica's problem of controlling the tempo of the game and lack of any ex-factor in the offensive third are one of the reasons they fell short in the tournament.