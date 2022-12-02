FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Iran and Wales made early exit from Group B

The group stage fixtures of the Qatar World Cup are almost completed with viewers and fans getting an idea of teams who will play in the next round. A bunch of teams in the process have delivered some of the best displays in the competition although some have not been such lucky. Despite some great efforts, there are some teams that have fallen short to make into the next round.

The Group B contest has been quite similar to it. England produced one the best displays in World Cup history while the USA managed to sail through narrowly from the same group. However, Iran despite all their brilliant efforts were left short while Wales were also quite underwhelming from this group.

Here we have taken a look at these teams' journey in the tournament and their weakness which saw them crashing out of the tournament:

Iran

Marred with political pressure, the Iran squad did a commendable job in the World Cup. The World hailed the squad's resilience to display solidarity with anti-government protesters in the country when they chose not to sing the national anthem ahead of their first game in Qatar against England. They failed to make any mark in the first game, rather were utterly disappointing after a 6-2 drubbing against England.

Advertisement

However, they bounced back significantly in their next game when they beat Wales 2-0, opening the gate for a next-round entry. In the penultimate game, the Asian giants left no stone unturned and produced an even contest. However, their efforts were left short by a single goal from Pulisic which crashed them out of the tournament.

Considering the quality and squad strength, this outcome was expected from their end. The likes of England, the USA as well as Wales, all have been better teams compared to Iran in recent years. But despite the such competition, Iran's performance in this edition has been praiseworthy. Carlos Queiroz's men could have crashed out from the first round however they will surely cherish the famous win over Wales and their positivity from this tournament going forward.

Wales

Another team from the group failed to deliver any promise at all. The British team has not been to the World Cup since 1958. Successive generations of Welsh teams that included some of the biggest names in World football, tried and failed to qualify for the tournament. However, a team led by Gareth Bale made the impossible with the sheer force of will and skill to play a World Cup.