FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Mexico and Saudi Arabia fell short in Group C

Bengaluru, December 3: The Group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has finally come to an end and we have witnessed some fascinating group stage matches.

Group C turned out to be one of the most interesting groups in the World Cup with the drama kept alive until the final matchday.

It all started with Saudi Arabia clinching a shock win against one of the favourites for the World Cup Argentina. They came back from 1-0 behind to come up with a historic 2-1 win against La Albiceleste. Lionel Scaloni's side needed a last-day win against Poland to ensure their qualification to the last 16.

Poland also secured their paced in the round of 16 despite losing against Argentina thanks to a greater goal difference over Mexico, who had the same points. Mexico will feel hard done to be going out due to goal difference.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, should be proud of their win against mighty Argentina and keep working on their game and fare better in the next World Cup.

Here, we will take a look at why Mexico and Saudi Arabia fell short in Group C:

Mexico

Mexico are going out of the World Cup from the group stages despite being level on points with Poland. The Mexicans have struggled up front in the World Cup which has cost them. They could not score against either Argentina or Poland despite doing pretty well defensively.

Mexico seemed to miss a natural number nine up front and did not use the duo of Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Mori well enough. Also, Gerardo Martino's tactics looked too passive which eventually came to cost Mexico.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia do not have much reasons to be disheartened with their World Cup campaign. They defeated one of the favourites of the World Cup Argentina but lost against both Poland and Mexico.

To be fair, Saudi Arabia's chances of getting a single win from such a group looked remote but they have done it and beaten the best of the lot. However, their lack of quality and experience at the highest level eventually became evident.