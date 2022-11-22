FIFA World Cup 2022: Xavi names his favorites

Barcelona boss Xavi has named his World Cup favourites in an interview. With the footballing spectacle continuing in Qatar, Xavi has given his say on the potential winners.

Speaking with Spanish outlet Sport, Xavi says that Brazil and Argentina are the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar. He said although the top teams are pretty close to each other in terms of quality, the South American giants are the ones who may prevail in this tournament.

"It's even, but perhaps I see Brazil and Argentina a step ahead of the Europeans," he said.

"Neymar and Messi look very good. France, Spain, Portugal, England, Germany, Belgium and Croatia may also have options," he said.

Xavi is flying to Qatar on November 25 and will stay there for a week. And when asked about his country Spain's hopes in the World Cup, the former midfielder says he has positive expectations from the team.

Xavi said although Spain is in a tough group, winning the tournament is still going to be their objective, praising Spain's manager Luis Enrique.

"Luis Enrique has built a good group and is a great coach. He is the ideal coach because of his personality, you have to believe in the team. I am very optimistic about Spain," he added.

He also believes Spain will play a high-pressing football and the blend of youth and experience in their squad will play a massive part.