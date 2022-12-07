FIFA World Cup Hat-Tricks: Goncalo Ramos joins unique list featuring Pele, Miroslav Klose & Cristiano Ronaldo
Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday (December 6) joined a unique list after netting a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
The 21-year-old Ramos, who started ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first player to score a hat-trick in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup. He scored in 16th, 50th and 66th minutes to achieve the feat on his very first start at the World Cup finals.
In fact, Ramos is also the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start at a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Miroslav Klose, who achieved the unique feat back in 2002.
Ramos is also the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after legendary footballer Pele, who achieved the major milestone in 1958 when he was just 17-years-old.
Ramos also became the second youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a goal for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup after Ronaldo, who is still the youngest (21 years and 132 days) player to score for Portugal at the showpiece event.
With his treble, Ramos became the fourth Portuguese to score a hat-trick at the show-piece and also overall registered the 53rd hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.
Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup Hat-tricks:
|Player (Team)
|Versus
|Date
|Edition
|Bert Patenaude (USA)
|Paraguay
|17 July 1930
|Uruguay 1930
|Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)
|Mexico
|19 July 1930
|Uruguay 1930
|Pedro Cea (Uruguay)
|Yugoslavia
|27 July 1930
|Uruguay 1930
|Angelo Schiavio (Italy)
|USA
|27 May 1934
|Italy 1934
|Edmund Conen (Germany)
|Belgium
|27 May 1934
|Italy 1934
|Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)
|Germany
|03 June 1934
|Italy 1934
|Leonidas (Brazil)
|Poland
|05 June 1938
|France 1938
|Ernst Wilimowski (Poland)
|Brazil
|05 June 1938
|France 1938
|Gustav Wetterstrom (Sweden)
|Cuba
|12 June 1938
|France 1938
|Harry Andersson (Sweden)
|Cuba
|12 June 1938
|France 1938
|Oscar Miguez (Uruguay)
|Bolivia
|02 July 1950
|Brazil 1950
|Ademir (Brazil)
|Sweden
|09 July 1950
|Brazil 1950
|Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
|Korea Republic
|17 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Carlos Borges (Uruguay)
|Scotland
|19 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Erich Probst (Austria)
|Czechoslovakia
|19 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Burhan Sargun (Turkey)
|Korea Republic
|20 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
|Germany
|20 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Max Morlock (Germany)
|Turkey
|23 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Josef Hugi (Switzerland)
|Austria
|26 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Theodor Wagner (Austria)
|Switzerland
|26 June 1954
|Switzerland 1954
|Just Fontaine (France)
|Paraguay
|08 June 1958
|Sweden 1958
|Pele (Brazil)
|France
|24 June 1958
|Sweden 1958
|Just Fontaine (France)
|Germany
|28 June 1958
|Sweden 1958
|Florian Albert (Hungary)
|Bulgaria
|03 June 1962
|Chile 1962
|Eusebio (Portugal)
|DPR Korea
|23 July 1966
|England 1966
|Geoff Hurst (England)
|Germany
|30 July 1966
|England 1966
|Gerd Muller (Germany)
|Bulgaria
|07 June 1970
|Mexico 1970
|Gerd Muller (Germany)
|Peru
|10 June 1970
|Mexico 1970
|Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia)
|Congo DR
|18 June 1974
|West Germany 1974
|Andrzej Szarmach (Poland)
|Haiti
|19 June 1974
|West Germany 1974
|Rob Rensenbrink (Netherlands)
|Iran
|03 June 1978
|Argentina 1978
|Teofilo Cubillas (Peru)
|Iran
|11 June 1978
|Argentina 1978
|Laszlo Kiss (Hungary)
|El Salvador
|15 June 1982
|Spain 1982
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Germany)
|Chile
|20 June 1982
|Spain 1982
|Zbigniew Boniek (Poland)
|Belgium
|28 June 1982
|Spain 1982
|Paolo Rossi (Italy)
|Brazil
|05 July 1982
|Spain 1982
|Preben Elkjaer Larsen (Denmark)
|Uruguay
|08 June 1986
|Mexico 1986
|Gary Lineker (England)
|Poland
|11 June 1986
|Mexico 1986
|Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)
|Belgium
|15 June 1986
|Mexico 1986
|Emilio Butragueno (Spain)
|Denmark
|18 June 1986
|Mexico 1986
|Michel (Spain)
|Korea Republic
|17 June 1990
|Italy 1990
|Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia)
|Costa Rica
|23 June 1990
|Italy 1990
|Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
|Greece
|21 June 1994
|USA 1994
|Oleg Salenko (Russia)
|Cameroon
|28 June 1994
|USA 1994
|Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
|Jamaica
|21 June 1998
|France 1998
|Miroslav Klose (Germany)
|Saudi Arabia
|01 June 2002
|Japan & South Korea 2002
|Pauleta (Portugal)
|Poland
|10 June 2002
|Japan & South Korea 2002
|Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)
|Korea Republic
|17 June 2010
|South Africa 2010
|Thomas Muller (Germany)
|Portugal
|16 June 2014
|Brazil 2014
|Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)
|Honduras
|25 June 2014
|Russia 2018
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
|Spain
|15 June 2018
|Russia 2018
|Harry Kane (England)
|Panama
|24 June 2018
|Russia 2018
|Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)
|Switzerland
|06 December 2022
|Qatar 2022