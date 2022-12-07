FIFA World Cup Hat-Tricks: Goncalo Ramos joins unique list featuring Pele, Miroslav Klose & Cristiano Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday (December 6) joined a unique list after netting a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The 21-year-old Ramos, who started ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first player to score a hat-trick in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup. He scored in 16th, 50th and 66th minutes to achieve the feat on his very first start at the World Cup finals.

In fact, Ramos is also the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start at a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Miroslav Klose, who achieved the unique feat back in 2002.

Ramos is also the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after legendary footballer Pele, who achieved the major milestone in 1958 when he was just 17-years-old.

Ramos also became the second youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a goal for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup after Ronaldo, who is still the youngest (21 years and 132 days) player to score for Portugal at the showpiece event.

With his treble, Ramos became the fourth Portuguese to score a hat-trick at the show-piece and also overall registered the 53rd hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup Hat-tricks: