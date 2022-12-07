FIFA World Cup Hat-Tricks: Goncalo Ramos joins unique list featuring Pele, Miroslav Klose & Cristiano Ronaldo


Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday (December 6) joined a unique list after netting a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The 21-year-old Ramos, who started ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first player to score a hat-trick in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup. He scored in 16th, 50th and 66th minutes to achieve the feat on his very first start at the World Cup finals.

In fact, Ramos is also the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start at a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Miroslav Klose, who achieved the unique feat back in 2002.

Ramos is also the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after legendary footballer Pele, who achieved the major milestone in 1958 when he was just 17-years-old.

Ramos also became the second youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a goal for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup after Ronaldo, who is still the youngest (21 years and 132 days) player to score for Portugal at the showpiece event.

With his treble, Ramos became the fourth Portuguese to score a hat-trick at the show-piece and also overall registered the 53rd hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup Hat-tricks:

Player (Team)VersusDateEdition
Bert Patenaude (USA)Paraguay17 July 1930Uruguay 1930
Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)Mexico19 July 1930Uruguay 1930
Pedro Cea (Uruguay)Yugoslavia27 July 1930Uruguay 1930
Angelo Schiavio (Italy)USA27 May 1934Italy 1934
Edmund Conen (Germany)Belgium27 May 1934Italy 1934
Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)Germany03 June 1934Italy 1934
Leonidas (Brazil)Poland05 June 1938France 1938
Ernst Wilimowski (Poland)Brazil05 June 1938France 1938
Gustav Wetterstrom (Sweden)Cuba12 June 1938France 1938
Harry Andersson (Sweden)Cuba12 June 1938France 1938
Oscar Miguez (Uruguay)Bolivia02 July 1950Brazil 1950
Ademir (Brazil)Sweden09 July 1950Brazil 1950
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)Korea Republic17 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Carlos Borges (Uruguay)Scotland19 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Erich Probst (Austria)Czechoslovakia19 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Burhan Sargun (Turkey)Korea Republic20 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)Germany20 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Max Morlock (Germany)Turkey23 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Josef Hugi (Switzerland)Austria26 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Theodor Wagner (Austria)Switzerland26 June 1954Switzerland 1954
Just Fontaine (France)Paraguay08 June 1958Sweden 1958
Pele (Brazil)France24 June 1958Sweden 1958
Just Fontaine (France)Germany28 June 1958Sweden 1958
Florian Albert (Hungary)Bulgaria03 June 1962Chile 1962
Eusebio (Portugal)DPR Korea23 July 1966England 1966
Geoff Hurst (England)Germany30 July 1966England 1966
Gerd Muller (Germany)Bulgaria07 June 1970Mexico 1970
Gerd Muller (Germany)Peru10 June 1970Mexico 1970
Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia)Congo DR18 June 1974West Germany 1974
Andrzej Szarmach (Poland)Haiti19 June 1974West Germany 1974
Rob Rensenbrink (Netherlands)Iran03 June 1978Argentina 1978
Teofilo Cubillas (Peru)Iran11 June 1978Argentina 1978
Laszlo Kiss (Hungary)El Salvador15 June 1982Spain 1982
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Germany)Chile20 June 1982Spain 1982
Zbigniew Boniek (Poland)Belgium28 June 1982Spain 1982
Paolo Rossi (Italy)Brazil05 July 1982Spain 1982
Preben Elkjaer Larsen (Denmark)Uruguay08 June 1986Mexico 1986
Gary Lineker (England)Poland11 June 1986Mexico 1986
Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)Belgium15 June 1986Mexico 1986
Emilio Butragueno (Spain)Denmark18 June 1986Mexico 1986
Michel (Spain)Korea Republic17 June 1990Italy 1990
Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia)Costa Rica23 June 1990Italy 1990
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)Greece21 June 1994USA 1994
Oleg Salenko (Russia)Cameroon28 June 1994USA 1994
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)Jamaica21 June 1998France 1998
Miroslav Klose (Germany)Saudi Arabia01 June 2002Japan & South Korea 2002
Pauleta (Portugal)Poland10 June 2002Japan & South Korea 2002
Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)Korea Republic17 June 2010South Africa 2010
Thomas Muller (Germany)Portugal16 June 2014Brazil 2014
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)Honduras25 June 2014Russia 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)Spain15 June 2018Russia 2018
Harry Kane (England)Panama24 June 2018Russia 2018
Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)Switzerland06 December 2022Qatar 2022

Published On December 7, 2022

