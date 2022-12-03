FIFA World Cup, Netherlands 3-1 USA: Oranje ride their luck but Dumfries inspires quarter-final progression

Doha, Dec 3: Denzel Dumfries' heroics proved vital as the Netherlands rode their luck while beating the United States 3-1 on Saturday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Louis van Gaal's key tactic appeared to revolve around letting the USA have control, but the Oranje required two goal-line clearances in the second half before picking their opponents off late on.

It looked straightforward for a while as Dumfries set up Memphis Depay and Daley Blind to give the Dutch lead a commanding lead at the break.

Tim Ream and Haji Wright were then both denied by last-ditch interventions in the second period, before the latter gave the USA a lifeline.

But Dumfries finished them off to cap a wonderful performance and seal progress.

A lightning start should have brought a third-minute opener for Christian Pulisic, but the USA talisman failed to beat Andries Noppert.

The Netherlands capitalised on that let-off seven minutes later.

A 20-pass sequence ended with Dumfries pulling a low cross back to the edge of the box and Depay swept first-time into the bottom-left corner.

The Oranje subsequently allowed the USA to dominate and then hit them with a sucker punch on the stroke of half-time, Dumfries pulling back to Blind in a near-exact replica of the opener.

Ream was denied by Cody Gakpo's goal-line clearance just after the break, before Depay nearly gifted the USA a goal, with Wright rounding Noppert only to see Dumfries save the day.

Wright did score fortuitously soon after, the ball looping up off his foot and going over Noppert.

But dreadful marking allowed Dumfries to turn in a Blind cross nine minutes from time, killing off the USA's comeback hopes.

What does it mean?

Americans show their naivety as the Netherlands march on

You could certainly make an argument for the USA playing very well here. They looked vibrant going forward and stitched together some intricate moves in the final third.

But there was undoubtedly an element of them playing into the Netherlands' hands. The Dutch made little effort to control the first half and the USA walked right into the trap.

The Oranje's pace in attack – or, perhaps more pointedly, the USA's lack of at the back – caused Gregg Berhalter's side real worry. The Netherlands required a bit of luck, but they got the job done.

Double Dutch for Denzel Dumfries

There is no doubt who the key man was for the Netherlands. Dumfries got two assists and was generally a vital presence on the right, with virtually every threatening attack from the Oranje coming via him. Unsurprisingly he got the goal to vanquish the USA's hopes of a turnaround.

Ferreira fails to take his chance

Given his first outing of the tournament in the absence of Josh Sargent, Ferreira struggled to make an impact before being substituted at half-time.

What's next?

The Netherlands will play either Argentina or Australia at Lusail Stadium on Friday in the quarter-final. The United States are heading home.