FIFA World Cup Oldest Goalscorers: Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo is second in the top 10 list

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday (November 24) became the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, after the Portuguese forward scored in the Qatar 2022 Group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ronaldo joined the list for oldest goalscorers at the show-piece event by converting the penalty against Ghana, that also created a record for the only player to score in five different World Cups.

With his eighth goal at the quadrennial event, Ronaldo also became the oldest goalscorer in Qatar 2022. The 37-year-old, who made his show-piece event debut in 2006, now has eight goals in 18 appearances across five world cup finals.

At 37 years and 295 days, the former Manchester United forward surpassed Gunnar Gren of Sweden, who had scored when he was 37 years and 236 days old against West Germany in the 1958 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

However, the record for the oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup remains with Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored in the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Russia at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

The list also features Germany's recent World Cup winning forward Miroslav Klose, who is also the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals in 24 appearances across four different World Cups.

Here is a look at the top 10 oldest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:

Player Country Versus Age Edition Roger Milla Cameroon Russia 42 years, 39 days USA 1994 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Ghana 37 years, 295 days Qatar 2022 Gunnar Gren Sweden West Germany 37 years, 236 days Sweden 1958 Cuauhtemoc Blanco Mexico France 37 years, 151 days South Africa 2010 Felipe Baloy Panama England 37 years, 120 days Russia 2018 Obdulio Varela Uruguay England 36 years, 279 days Switzerland 1954 Martin Palermo Argentina Greece 36 years, 227 days South Africa 2010 Georges Breggy Switzerland USA 36 years, 152 days USA 1994 Tom Finney England Soviet Union 36 years, 64 days Sweden 1958 Miroslav Klose Germany Brazil 36 years, 29 days Brazil 2014

While, the above mentioned player are the oldest goalscorers, not all of them are the oldest players to feature in the FIFA World Cup with that list being dominated mostly by goalkeepers, who have a longevity in their careers.

Milla is the only player to feature on the list that includes names like Pat Jennings, David James and Essam El-Hadary, the oldest player to take to the field when he represented Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here is a look at the oldest players to play in FIFA World Cup: