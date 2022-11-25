FIFA World Cup Oldest Goalscorers: Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo is second in the top 10 list


Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday (November 24) became the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, after the Portuguese forward scored in the Qatar 2022 Group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ronaldo joined the list for oldest goalscorers at the show-piece event by converting the penalty against Ghana, that also created a record for the only player to score in five different World Cups.

With his eighth goal at the quadrennial event, Ronaldo also became the oldest goalscorer in Qatar 2022. The 37-year-old, who made his show-piece event debut in 2006, now has eight goals in 18 appearances across five world cup finals.

At 37 years and 295 days, the former Manchester United forward surpassed Gunnar Gren of Sweden, who had scored when he was 37 years and 236 days old against West Germany in the 1958 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

However, the record for the oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup remains with Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored in the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Russia at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

The list also features Germany's recent World Cup winning forward Miroslav Klose, who is also the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals in 24 appearances across four different World Cups.

Here is a look at the top 10 oldest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:

PlayerCountryVersusAgeEdition
Roger MillaCameroonRussia42 years, 39 daysUSA 1994
Cristiano RonaldoPortugalGhana37 years, 295 daysQatar 2022
Gunnar GrenSwedenWest Germany37 years, 236 daysSweden 1958
Cuauhtemoc BlancoMexicoFrance37 years, 151 daysSouth Africa 2010
Felipe BaloyPanamaEngland37 years, 120 daysRussia 2018
Obdulio VarelaUruguayEngland36 years, 279 daysSwitzerland 1954
Martin PalermoArgentinaGreece36 years, 227 daysSouth Africa 2010
Georges BreggySwitzerlandUSA36 years, 152 daysUSA 1994
Tom FinneyEnglandSoviet Union36 years, 64 daysSweden 1958
Miroslav KloseGermanyBrazil36 years, 29 daysBrazil 2014

While, the above mentioned player are the oldest goalscorers, not all of them are the oldest players to feature in the FIFA World Cup with that list being dominated mostly by goalkeepers, who have a longevity in their careers.

Five oldest players in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Milla is the only player to feature on the list that includes names like Pat Jennings, David James and Essam El-Hadary, the oldest player to take to the field when he represented Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here is a look at the oldest players to play in FIFA World Cup:

PlayerCountryAgeEdition
Essam El-HadaryEgypt45 years, 161 daysRussia 2018
Faryd MondragonColombia43 years, 3 daysBrazil 2014
Roger MillaCameroon42 years, 39 daysUSA 1994
Pat JenningsNorthern Ireland41 years, 0 daysMexico 1986
Peter ShiltonEngland40 years, 292 daysItaly 1990
Dino ZoffItaly40 years, 133 daysSpain 1982
Ali BoumnijelTunisia40 years, 71 daysGermany 2006
Jim LeightonScotland39 years, 334 daysFrance 1998
David JamesEngland39 years, 330 daysSouth Africa 2010
Angel LabrunaEast Germany39 years, 260 daysSweden 1958

Published On November 25, 2022

