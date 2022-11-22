FIFA World Cup: Thats what Saudis do to GOATs! Internet flooded with memes after Saudi Arabia stun Argentina

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: It was a 'Messi' affair. That's how netizens reacted on social media after Argentina fell to a shocking loss in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.

Pegged as the favourites, Argentina's unbeaten run came to an end as Saudi Arabia handed them a stunning 2-0 loss in the Group C encounter at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Though the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th minute penalty, the internet was flooded with memes as the favourites were stunned in their World Cup opener. After Messi put Argentina ahead on the 10th minute, Saudi Arabia scored two within a span of five minutes to turn the game completely on its head.

Saleh Al-Shehri equalised for Saudi Arabia on the 48th minute, while Salem Al-Dawsari score the winner on the 53rd minute to shock the favourites. Not only did Argentina begin their campaign with a shocking loss, their 36-game unbeaten run came to an end. The 2-1 loss ended Argentina's quest of overtaking Italy or in the least matching them for the longest unbeaten run in international football. Italy's 37-game unbeaten run was ended by Spain last year. Argentina's run was ended by a jubilant Saudi side.

While Argentina have been pegged as the favourites to win the World Cup, Saudi Arabia are the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana. This was the first upset of the FIFA World Cup. The marquee tournament got underway in Qatar on Sunday (Nov. 2) and just on the third day of the showpiece event, we have, what many are calling 'one of the biggest upsets.'

While Saudi Arabia broke into celebrations, a dejected Messi was seen sitting down with his face in his hands. The internet was soon flooded with the image. While many sympathised with Messi, he had his fair share of criticism.

Argentina will quickly need to regroup before their next game against Mexico on Sunday (Nov. 27). Meanwhile, a confident Saudi Arabia will take on Poland on Saturday (Nov. 26).

Here's how netizens reacted after Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 defeat of Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (Nov. 22).