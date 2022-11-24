FIFA World Cup Youngest Goalscorers: Gavi joins Pele, Owen and Messi in top 10 list

Spain's Gavi on Wednesday (November 23) became the third youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup finals history after he scored in the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in the Group E encounter of Qatar 2022.

Gavi at 18 years and 110 days also was the youngest player to score for Spain at the show-piece tournament and the youngest scorer since Brazil legend Pele, who scored in 1958 against Wales when he was 17 years and 239 days old.

The second youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup is Mexico's Manuel Rosas, who scored when he was 18 years and 93 days old in the inaugural edition in 1930 against Argentina.

Here is a look at the top 10 youngest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:

Player Country Versus Age Edition Pele Brazil Wales 17years, 239days 1958 Manuel Rosas Mexico Argentina 18years, 93day 1930 Gavi Spain Costa Rica 18years, 110days 2022 Michael Owen England Romania 18years, 190days 1998 Nicole Kovacs Romania Peru 18years, 197days 1930 Dmitry Sychev Russia Belgium 18years, 231days 2002 Lionel Messi Argentina Serbia 18years, 357days 2006 Julian Green USA Belgium 19years, 25days 2014 Divock Origi Belgium Russia 19years, 65days 2014 Martin Hoffman East Germany Chile 19years, 88days 1974

Last year, Gavi became the youngest ever to represent Spain when he started in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy at 17 years and 62 days., breaking the record held by Angel Zubieta, who was 17 years and 284 days old when he made his debut for La Roja.

Gavi, who plays for Barcelona in the La Liga, also won the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards earlier this year for his exploits with club and country.

Advertisement