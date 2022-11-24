FIFA World Cup Youngest Goalscorers: Gavi joins Pele, Owen and Messi in top 10 list


Advertisement

Spain's Gavi on Wednesday (November 23) became the third youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup finals history after he scored in the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in the Group E encounter of Qatar 2022.

Gavi at 18 years and 110 days also was the youngest player to score for Spain at the show-piece tournament and the youngest scorer since Brazil legend Pele, who scored in 1958 against Wales when he was 17 years and 239 days old.

The second youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup is Mexico's Manuel Rosas, who scored when he was 18 years and 93 days old in the inaugural edition in 1930 against Argentina.

Here is a look at the top 10 youngest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:

PlayerCountryVersusAgeEdition
PeleBrazilWales17years, 239days1958
Manuel RosasMexicoArgentina18years, 93day1930
GaviSpainCosta Rica18years, 110days2022
Michael OwenEnglandRomania18years, 190days1998
Nicole KovacsRomaniaPeru18years, 197days1930
Dmitry SychevRussiaBelgium18years, 231days2002
Lionel MessiArgentinaSerbia18years, 357days2006
Julian GreenUSABelgium19years, 25days2014
Divock OrigiBelgiumRussia19years, 65days2014
Martin HoffmanEast GermanyChile19years, 88days1974

Last year, Gavi became the youngest ever to represent Spain when he started in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy at 17 years and 62 days., breaking the record held by Angel Zubieta, who was 17 years and 284 days old when he made his debut for La Roja.

Gavi, who plays for Barcelona in the La Liga, also won the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards earlier this year for his exploits with club and country.

Advertisement

Spain recorded their biggest ever win in FIFA World Cup finals

Meanwhile, Spain recorded their biggest victory in FIFA World Cup finals, with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. The La Roja went level with Uruguay, Poland, Turkey and Portugal, who all won by a similar scoreline in earlier editions of the FIFA World Cup finals.

Here is a look at some of the biggest wins in FIFA World Cup finals history:

TeamVersusFinal ScoreEdition
HungaryEl Salvador10-11982
HungarySouth Korea9-01954
YugoslaviaZaire9-01974
SwedenCuba8-01938
UruguayBolivia8-01950
GermanySaudi Arabia8-02002
UruguayScotland7-01954
TurkeySouth Korea7-01954
PolandHaiti7-01974
PortugalNorth Korea7-02010
SpainCosta Rica7-02022
GermanyBrazil7-12014

More FIFA WORLD CUP News arrow_forward

Read More About: fifa world cup fifa world cup 2022 qatar 2022 gavi
Published On November 24, 2022

Read more...