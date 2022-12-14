Germany: Five players who can pioneer their World Cup revival in 2026

Things have gone downhill for Germany since they won the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Die Mannschaft were expected to dominate football for the next few years but that has not been the case as they have been knocked out from the group stages in consecutive World Cups.

They managed to make the semis of the European Championship 2016 but were knocked out of the Euro 2020 from the Round of 16.

Germany are one of the biggest footballing countries and their conveyor belt of talents is genuinely world-class. In this article, we will take a look at five players who could help the four-time World Cup winners revive their status in world football and fare a lot better in the FIFA World Cup in 2026.



Armel Bella-Kotchap:

Bella-Kotchap was part of the 26-man Germany team in Qatar but did not play a single minute. At just 20 years of age, the Southampton defender has already shown signs that he could the future leader of the German backline.

Florian Wirtz:

Florian Wirtz was a huge miss for Germany in Qatar as he missed the FIFA World cup due to a nightmare cruciate ligament injury. The creative midfielder is a world-class talent in the making and can play a big part for Germany in the future.

Advertisement

Jamal Musiala:

Jamal Musiala was the most impressive German player in the FIFA World Cup this time around having caught the eye with his excellent dribbling and close control. Aged just 19 now, he will be a lot better when the next World Cup takes place in the USA and Canada and would be a star of the German side.