Five players Arsenal are struggling to sell this summer

Kolkata, July 8: Arsenal have been quite active this summer already having splashed the cash on four new signings so far.

The Gunners have already signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner although there is still plenty of work to be done.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have collaborated pretty well so far to do some astute business in the transfer market but the Gunners are struggling to get rid of the deadwood at their disposal.

Selling outcasts is quite necessary for the Gunners in order to make room for more new signings and also for raising additional funds to spend. Especially after missing out on Champions League football, it is necessary for the North London club to sell their fringe players to reinvest on new incomings.

In this article, we look at five players the Gunners are struggling to off-load.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles has what it takes to become an utility player for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta certainly does not rate him enough. The 24-year-old is struggling to attract bidders following an underwhelming loan spell at AS Roma last season.

Bernd Leno

Leno saw himself getting relegated to the bench last season following the signings of Aaron Ramsdale. The German is simply too good to be a second choice and Arsenal have already signed Matt Turner for that role. However, the Gunners are struggling to find a buyer for the former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper.

Hector Bellerin

Bellerin had an impressive loan spell last season at Real Betis and ideally should have struggled to find a buyer but the Spaniard is desperate to return to his homeland. Real Betis cannot afford him on a permanent deal which has created an unwanted situation for both the right-back and Arsenal.

Lucas Torreira

Torreira was expected to sign for Fiorentina permanently this summer following an impressive loan spell but the Serie A side have failed to meet the option on signing him for a deal worth £12.5m. Arsenal signed the Uruguayan for a pretty hefty fee of £26m and it looks like they will have to incur a big loss if they have to sell him this summer.

Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal splashed a club-record fee of £72m for the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille but the Ivorian has struggled to justify his massive price tag at the Emirates. The Gunners are reportedly willing to sanction him a move for just £25m but are struggling to find a buyer even at that price tag.