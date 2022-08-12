Five players Ralf Rangnick advised Manchester United to sign before leaving this summer

Kolkata, August 12: Ralf Rangnick reportedly made as many as five recommendations to the Manchester United board before leaving Old Trafford this summer.

As reported by the English media, the German tactician urged the club to make moves for five Bundesliga-based players but the Red Devils have signed none of them.

Rangnick took charge of the Red Devils in December last season as an interim manager with a view to two more years as their consultant. However, the former Red Bull group sporting director left the club this summer following the arrival of Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

Even though Rangnick's time at Old Trafford was quite underwhelming, the German was often quite vocal regarding the lack of quality in the starting XI. It has been revealed that he wanted the club to sign five players this summer to address the issues but the club have not listened to him.

The first recommendation of Rangnick was Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund who eventually moved to Manchester City this summer. It is presumed that Rangnick understood that chances of landing Haaland was remote but he still wanted the Red Devils to try and negotiate with his agent late Mino Raiola.

Rangnick also advised the Red Devils to sign three players from RB Leipzig. He reportedly labelled Josko Gvardiol as a player United must sign. The Croatian international had been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer but looks likely to stay at RB Leipzig.

Tenacious RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer was also endorsed by Rangnick. The Austria international has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

Rangnick also urged the Red Devils to make a move for RB Leipzig star forward Christopher Nkunku who won Bundesliga Player of the Season last time out for his stellar showings. The Frenchman has signed a new deal this summer to stay at Leipzig.

Rangnick also identified Julian Alvarez as a target in January but the club did not act as Manchester City swooped in to sign him from River Plate. Rangnick is know for his eye for a talent and it is evident from the players he recommended.