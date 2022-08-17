Five right-backs on Barcelona radar

Kolkata, August 17: Despite their well-documented financial struggles, Barcelona have been tirelessly working this summer in order to bolster their squad, with a right-back on top of their transfer agenda.

They have already splashed a lot of cash tis summer for the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde while also signing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

However, the Blaugrana are seemingly far from done in the transfer market and are still looking for a few more improvements to their squad.

The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to bring in a new right-back this summer and have drawn up a five-man shortlist as well.

Sergino Dest appears to not be in Xavi’s plans and Sergi Roberto, despite signing a new deal this summer, is not the first-choice. Ronald Araujo has been used at right-back often but he is arguably the best centre-back they have and hence, bringing in a new right-back makes a lot of sense.

Here, we look at the five players the Catalans have considered.

Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

The Belgian is understood to be the first-choice of the Blaugrana and they wanted him in January itself but failed to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund are asking for at least €15 million meaning Meunier is currently out of their price range but off-loading Dest could make the deal happen.

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Barcelona admire the Argentinian international who is equally comfortable at centre-back or right-back, but Villarreal reportedly want around €25 million for their star defender.

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Barcelona are interested in Diogo Dalot who has emerged as the first-choice right-back at Manchester United. However, it is quite unlikely that Erik ten Hag would want to part ways with the Portuguese international.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Wan-Bissaka has been demoted to the backup role of Dalot and it is understood that Barcelona would not mind getting the Englishman at Camp Nou. It is understood that the Red Devils are interested in selling the former Crystal Palace defender but Barcelona are more keen on Foyth and Meunier.

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has also been mentioned as a target for the Blaugrana. The 21-year-old is relatively unknown in comparison to the other four names but he could be the answer to Barcelona's right-back situation in the long run.