Football on TV and Live Streaming in India: Preseason matches of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus

European heavyweights will be in action in the USA as top clubs from England, Spain and Italy venture to the West for preseason camps and matches.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will take the famed El Clasico to Las Vegas in the Soccer Champions Tour 2022, while Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in a London derby in the Florida Cup.

The Soccer Champions Tour 2022 also includes Serie A giants Juventus as well as Mexican top sides CD Guadalajara and Club America. The matches will be played across four venues in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Florida Cup, on the other hand, will see Arsenal, Chelsea and two MLS sides in Charlotte and Orlando City alongside Club America also in action. The matches will be played in Charlotte and Orlando.

So, football fans can get to witness some high octane fixtures before the European season kicks off on August 5. Also some new signings will be in action like Gabriel Jesus, Kalidou Koulibaly, Robert Lewandowski among others.

Here is the preseason tournament matches dates, kick off time in India, telecast and live streaming info: