Football on TV and Live Streaming in India: Preseason matches of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus


European heavyweights will be in action in the USA as top clubs from England, Spain and Italy venture to the West for preseason camps and matches.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will take the famed El Clasico to Las Vegas in the Soccer Champions Tour 2022, while Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in a London derby in the Florida Cup.

The Soccer Champions Tour 2022 also includes Serie A giants Juventus as well as Mexican top sides CD Guadalajara and Club America. The matches will be played across four venues in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Florida Cup, on the other hand, will see Arsenal, Chelsea and two MLS sides in Charlotte and Orlando City alongside Club America also in action. The matches will be played in Charlotte and Orlando.

So, football fans can get to witness some high octane fixtures before the European season kicks off on August 5. Also some new signings will be in action like Gabriel Jesus, Kalidou Koulibaly, Robert Lewandowski among others.

Here is the preseason tournament matches dates, kick off time in India, telecast and live streaming info:

DateFixtureVenueKick Off Time in ISTHow to Watch
July 22Chelsea vs CharlotteBank of America Stadium, Charlotte5 AMSony TEN 2/Sony LIV
July 22Arsenal vs Orlando CityExploria Stadium, Orlando5 AMSony TEN 1/Sony LIV
July 23Juventus vs GudalajaraAllegiant Stadium, Las Vegas8:30 AMSony LIV
July 24Arsenal vs ChelseaCamping World Stadium, Orlando5:30 AMSony TEN 1/Sony LIV
July 24Barcelona vs Real MadridAllegiant Stadium, Las Vegas8:30 AMSony TEN 1/Sony LIV
July 27Real Madrid vs Club AmericaOracle Park, San Francisco6 AMSony LIV
July 27Barcelona vs JuventusCotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas8 AMSony LIV
July 31Real Madrid vs JuventusRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles7:30 AMSony LIV
Published On July 20, 2022

