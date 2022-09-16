Former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster retires despite Newcastle offer

London, September 16: Former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement from football despite an offer from Newcastle United.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper made the announcement via YouTube where he has become a sensation with The Cycling GK.

Foster's career, which dates back to 2000, ends after playing for clubs including Manchester United, West Brom, Birmingham City and, most recently, Watford. He managed eight caps for England, including being part of their 2014 World Cup squad.

"I've got an announcement to make, it's a big one. The time has finally come for me to announce my retirement," Foster said.

"I know for a fact if I'd have gone there I'd have had an amazing time, the lads would have been absolutely brilliant and I'd have buzzed off the stadium, the fans, all that kind of stuff, but the overriding sinking feeling was 'I don't want to do this.'"

Foster revealed he had been offered a deal by Newcastle in light of Karl Darlow's injury as understudy to Nick Pope, but opted to hang up the gloves for family reasons.

"I was just eating my dinner and I thought 'no, I’m not doing it'," he said.

"I've got to be happy and comfortable and I wouldn’t be able to do that so far away from my family. It would kill me.

"If I'm in an apartment in Newcastle away from my family by myself, I don't think people can understand, that's really hard to do. Especially at the age I am and everything I've got going on."