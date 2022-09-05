Four high profile signings made by Premier League non-top six sides this summer

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: The recently concluded summer transfer window again proved to be a record-breaking one for the Premier League clubs.

The English top division sides spent more than La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A combined, with a bunch of thrilling new signings arriving into English culture. This time however not only did the top six sides spend good fortunes, but also clubs outside the traditional elite also spent money almost on a free run.

Here we have enlisted four such names who have signed for non-top six clubs this summer but could be a game changer for their respective side:

Joao Palhinha – Fulham

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder signed for the newly promoted league for a deal worth £20m and it could already be one of the bargains of this summer. With him middle of the park, Fulham have lost just two games in six matches and Palhinha has been one of their biggest key players. He has been influential in protecting the backline and also is playing as an anchor man under Silva's tutelage.

Matheus Nunes – Wolves

The Club broke its transfer record and landed Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for a fee worth £38m. He has replaced Dendoncker on the current side and has already provided glimpses of the technique and ability he will add to Bruno Lage’s midfield. The Portuguese midfielder alongside Neves has looked absolute resolute so far.

Alexander Isak – Newcastle

Another transfer that saw the club breaking their record transfer fee of £63m, the 22-year-old signed for the Magpies who was also linked with Liverpool and Arsenal earlier. Isak is viewed as one of the next potential top strikers. The former Sociedad striker boasts excellent aerial prowess and buildup play. He has all the attributes to become a fans’ favorite at St. James Park.

Lucas Paqueta – West Ham

Probably the biggest name on this list, the Brazilian midfielder signed for a club record fee for the Hammers which could turn out to be one of the biggest in their club history. A £50m signing, Paqueta has been one of the best players in Ligue 1 for Lyon for so many years. He is also a regular in the Brazilian set-up which speaks volumes about his talent. In a West Ham side that often lacked imagination last season, he can provide the supply line to the club’s attackers.