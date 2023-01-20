Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, H2H as CFC Captain Anirudh Thapa eyes to capitalize on home matches

Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa on Friday expressed the team's desire to claim full points in their remaining four home games in the quest to secure a playoff berth in the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23.

Currently placed eighth on the standings with 16 points, Chennaiyin are just four points behind sixth-placed FC Goa.

The team will be playing four of their remaining seven matches in front of the home fans, with the first one scheduled on Saturday against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

"It's important to be in the Top-6. I think those [four matches at home] will be crucial because if we grab all the points at home, then it will be a plus point for us. Playing away against Goa and Bengaluru will be difficult because they are also in the race, and they won't let it go," the team skipper Anirudh Thapa told the media during the pre-match press conference.

Chennaiyin have dominated their opponents in their recent games, including draws against Jamshedpur and Hyderabad in their last two matches, but haven't managed to pocket all three points. With the focus on the next game, Thapa said his side will look to score more and defend better rather than just playing well or keeping the ball.

Advertisement

The star of the season Abdenasser El Khayati, who has seven goals to his name from as many matches, has returned from the injury earlier this week, but head coach Thomas Brdaric informed that the Dutchman will require more time to regain match fitness. He further heaped praises on Thapa, saying the 25-year-old Indian could play El Khayati's role.