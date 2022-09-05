Four major Premier League records Erling Haaland can break this season

Bengaluru, September 5: In a short time, Manchester City's new sensation Erling Haaland seems to have set his standard already on a high note in the Premier League.

There have not been many Premier League signings who have made an immediate impact right from the get go. But the former Dortmund striker has thrived under a free-flowing Pep Guardiola's side.

Coming into an in-form team may have helped his progress, however, there is no doubt that Haaland alone has set the Premier League ablaze with his goal-scoring prowess.

The 22-year-old now has ten goals in just six games into the season where he has netted two hattricks already. With each passing day, he is firing himself into the record books in the league.

And if his form continues, these are the records Haaland could break at the end of the Premier League 2022-23 season:

1. Highest-scoring Man City player in a Premier League season

Legend Sergio Aguero's 26 goals in a single Premier League is still the highest among City players but that looks to be in danger based on the way Haaland has started life in England. The Norway striker needs just 17 goals in 32 games which is easily achievable.

2. Most hat-tricks in a Premier League season

Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer recorded five hattricks in a single season - the highest in the league ever during the 1995/96 season. With two hattricks in just six games, Haaland could surpass that as well.

3. Most goals in a debut season from an overseas player

Fernando Torres' record for the highest-scoring debut season from a foreign footballer is also under threat. The Spaniard scored 24 goals in his first season in England and Haaland could catch him as well.

4. Most goals in a 38-game Premier League season

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah currently holds the record for most goals in a season- 32, which he registered in the 2017/18 campaign. The way Haaland is scoring, he is not only now the red-hot favorite to win the top-scorer award but also the all-time scoring record in a season.

5. Most matches scored in during a season

During the 32 goals season, Salah scored in the most number of games 24. Haaland could be in line to match or surpass that if his goal-scoring streak continues.