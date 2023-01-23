Four strikers Manchester United can sign in the Summer

Manchester United have prepared a four-man wishlist for the summer as they look to bring in a new number nine.

Erik ten Hag's side parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and reacted to it by bringing in Wout Werghorst from Burnley on loan.

However, the Netherlands international does not seem to be a long-term solution for the Red Devils and they are expected to invest in a new centre forward in the summer.

It is understood that the Red Devils have prepared a four-man shortlist for the summer as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. Here, we will take a look at the four options they have shortlisted.

Harry Kane

One of the best strikers in the Premier League in recent years, Harry Kane is the first name on the Red Devils' wishlist for the summer. While Kane is close to becoming the record goalscorer for both England and Spurs, he is yet to win a single trophy in his entire career. With Spurs looking increasingly likely to miss out on a top-four finish, Manchester United are set to make an attempt to sign the England skipper.

But the latest reports of him suggest Kane is keen to stay at Tottenham, hence it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the summer.

Advertisement