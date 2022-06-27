Four players Manchester United looking to sell this Summer

Bengaluru, June 27: Manchester United's squad will be overhauled again in the summer with new manager Erik ten Hag working to reshape the squad to match his vision.

The Red Devils' main priority in the summer is believed to be Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong while rumours regarding Christian Eriksen and Ajax winger Antony are also surfacing.

However, it is understood that the Dutch manager will only have a budget of £120million to spend, meaning the club will be looking to offload a number of fringe stars to raise funds for transfers this summer.

The club have already confirmed that the likes of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Jesse Lingard have left the club on free transfers. The transfer of goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also expected to be confirmed with Nottingham Forest agreeing on a season-long loan deal. But apart from these, there could be more departures with the club looking to offload more deadwood.

These are the potential four players who could be offloaded during the transfer window:

1. Eric Bailly

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let defender Eric Bailly leave the club this summer for a cut-price deal. Despite showing glimpses of top quality, injuries have plagued his time at the club. The 28-year-old is now down to fourth-choice center-back in the United pecking order.

United could count on Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him. The situation is unlikely to change under the Dutch coach as well hence, the club have reportedly accepted to take a hit on the €35m signing. He could be sold if any club offers a fee of around €10-12m.

2. Phil Jones

The defender recovered from a long-term knee injury to feature five times under Ralf Rangnick last season after almost two years. However, at 30 years of age, he is not expected to make a surprising grade under the Dutch boss. He is unlikely to be part of Ten Hag's plans moving forward and could be sold this summer. Jones has just more than a year left on his deal and could be available for cut-price deal as well.

3. Axel Tuanzebe

The English defender was once regarded as one of the most promising prospects at the club. However, his potential has been at rock bottom after failed loan stints at Aston Villa and Napoli. He is unlikely to get a breakthrough at United at this stage. It is believed that both the club and player have acknowledged the reality and he is expected to start afresh with a permanent move elsewhere.

4. Brandon Williams

The English fullback's loan deal to Norwich City proved to be a success last season however with the club pretty much content with two left-back options Luke Shaw and Alex Telles, he is not expected to get a shot at first-team next season. The 21-year-old has already suggested he expects to feature regularly next season meaning a permanent transfer could be on the cards. United could receive a good amount for the young energetic English defender.