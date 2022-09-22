Four Premier League bargain deals this summer

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: The Premier League clubs demonstrated their financial muscle once again in the latest concluded summer transfer window as overall the English first division recorded the highest ever transfer fee disbursed.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United all went huge for transfer fees. However, not every big money signings have been influential so far. In comparison, a good number of new arrivals who cost a little have been getting the headlines for their major influences on the current side.

Here we have taken a look at four such summer signings in Premier League who are looking like bargains considering their transfer fee:

Joao Palhinha - Fulham

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder signed for the newly promoted club for a deal only worth £20m and it could already be one of the bargains of this summer. With him middle of the park, Fulham have lost just two games in six matches In Premier League. The transfer now looks to be nothing but a bona fide success, with the Portuguese international being one of the best midfielders in the league so far.

Armel Bella-Kotchap - Southampton

The German international was signed for a fee worth £8.6million and he is already looking to be the next big thing in Europe. The 20-year-old has become an instant mainstay at Southampton and has already produced a number of eye-catching displays. His performance has also earned him a call-up to the national team while the top clubs like Manchester United, and Liverpool are said to be keeping their tabs open for him.

Tyrell Malacia - Manchester United

Among the high-profile signings at Old Trafford, one name that has also caught the eye is this former Feyenoord left-back. The young Dutch defender signed for the Red Devils for a fee worth £13million and he has already replaced Luke Shaw in the first team. The 23-year-old has been impressive so far and if his form continues, he could be the next big talent to emerge from the Theatre of Dreams.

Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool

The 20-year-old starlet signed for the Reds for just £5 million and so far he has done an excellent job in the new environment. Carvalho has already recorded some memorable performances and he promises to be the next finding of Jurgen Klopp.