France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips
France's bid to retain their World Cup crown started quite well as they won their opening group stage game against Australia 4-1. Les Bleus conceded an early goal from the Socceroos but came back from behind in blistering fashion to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory.
Expectations were big from Denmark ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their impressive Euro 2020 campaign as they went all the way to the semis. However, the Danes were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate by Tunisia in their opener.
France are one of the favourites for the World Cup 2022 and will be high on confidence when they take on Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday 26th September. Denmark, on the other hand, will improve on their poor showing against Tunisia costing them crucial two points.
Here is a look at the France vs Denmark tie:
Match Date: November 26
Match Time: 9:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Stadium 974
TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD
Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)
Key players to watch out for:
France: Kylian Mbappe will be France's key player against Denmark. The Danes will be a much bigger threat in comparison to Australia and France have to be at their best to beat France.
Denmark: Denmark were not at their very best against Tunisia and must pick up their game if they have to salvage a result against France. Christian Eriksen, arguably the greatest Danish player of all time, will be his country's key player.
Dream 11 Prediction: France will be favourites against Denmark. We predict a 2-1 win for Les Bleus.
Possible Line Ups:
France (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antonie Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.
Denmark (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ramsus Kristensen, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mathias Jensen; Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg.
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Joakim Maehle, Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Ousmane Dembele, Antonie Griezmann
Strikers: Kasper Dolberg, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud