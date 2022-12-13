France vs Morocco World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Preview, Head to Head, Route to Semis, Live Streaming Details
Defending Champions France will be taking on history-maker Morocco in the World Cup Semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Morocco have had a fairy tale story in this World Cup. They qualified for the semifinals after a monumental win over Portugal, and have become the first African nation to reach the last four of the tournament.
The French side, on the other hand, have beaten the defending champions curse and have sailed smoothly so far in Qatar.
Morocco beaten all the odds by topping Group F, which already had the likes of Croatia and Belgium. They drew with Croatia in the first match, then had a statement victory over Belgium, and slayed Canada in the final group match to emerge as group winners.
In the round of 16, they saw off Spain in the penalties, backing that up with a historic win over Portugal to qualify for the semis.
France made a stuttering start by conceding first against Australia in their opening group game, but won the match eventually by 4-1 to kickstart the campaign. They followed that with a win over Australia and that was enough to emerge as Group D winners, despite the shock loss against Tunisia in the final group game.
In the knockout rounds, France beat Poland and England to reach the semis.
France vs Morocco Preview:
Upon reaching the semifinals, the World Champions would be aiming to repeat their feat from Russia. Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and others have been in decent touch as they look to see off the Moroccan threat. Giroud also became the all time highest goal-scorer for France during the tournament. Kylian Mbappe is the top goal-scorer in this tournament with 5 goals.
For Morocco, they will be pushing to create another history by toppling France. Their sturdy defence and amazing resilience will be key in the semifinal against a star-studded French lineup. Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech will have to control the proceedings while Youssef En-Nesyri will have the responsibility to find the back of the net. The Atlas Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal from an opponent player. The only goal they conceded was an own goal against Canada.
Here are all the things that you need to know about France vs Morocco: France and Morocco have faced each other 11 times in the past with France winning 7 times out of those meetings. Morocco's solitary win came in 1963, at the very first meeting between these two nations. They have mostly met in minor tournaments like Mediterranean Games and King Hassan II Cup. This is the first meeting of these two teams in a major tournament, and the first since 2007. Their last meeting in 2007 ended in a 2-2 draw. Sidney Govou and Samir Nasri scored the goals for Les Blues while Tarik Sektioui and Youssef Mokhtari were on target for the Atlas Lions.

When will the match start?
The match will start at 00.30 IST (12.30 AM) on Thursday, December 15 in India.

Where can you watch the match?
The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports, Sports18 TV channels on India from the aforementioned time.

What are the live-streaming options?
The match can be live-streamed through the JioCinema app and JioCinema website for Indian viewers.
France vs Morocco Head to Head:
France vs Morocco Route to Semis:
France:
Round Match Venue Result Al Janoub Stadium France 4 - 1 Australia Group Stage Match 2 Doha Stadium France 2 - 1 Denmark Group Stage Match 3 Education City Stadium France 0 - 1 Tunisia Round of 16 Al Thumama Stadium France 3 - 1 Poland Quarterfinals Al Bayt Stadium France 2 - 1 England
Morocco:
Round Match Venue Result Group Stage Match 1 Al Bayt Stadium Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia Group Stage Match 2 Al Thumama Stadium Morocco 2 - 0 Belgium Group Stage Match 3 Al Thumama Stadium Morocco 2 - 0 Belgium Round of 16 Education City Stadium Quarterfinals Al Thumama Stadium Morocco 1 - 0 Portugal
France vs Morocco Streaming Details in India:
