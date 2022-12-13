France vs Morocco World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Preview, Head to Head, Route to Semis, Live Streaming Details

Defending Champions France will be taking on history-maker Morocco in the World Cup Semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Morocco have had a fairy tale story in this World Cup. They qualified for the semifinals after a monumental win over Portugal, and have become the first African nation to reach the last four of the tournament.

The French side, on the other hand, have beaten the defending champions curse and have sailed smoothly so far in Qatar.

Morocco beaten all the odds by topping Group F, which already had the likes of Croatia and Belgium. They drew with Croatia in the first match, then had a statement victory over Belgium, and slayed Canada in the final group match to emerge as group winners.

In the round of 16, they saw off Spain in the penalties, backing that up with a historic win over Portugal to qualify for the semis.

France made a stuttering start by conceding first against Australia in their opening group game, but won the match eventually by 4-1 to kickstart the campaign. They followed that with a win over Australia and that was enough to emerge as Group D winners, despite the shock loss against Tunisia in the final group game.

In the knockout rounds, France beat Poland and England to reach the semis.

France vs Morocco Preview:

Upon reaching the semifinals, the World Champions would be aiming to repeat their feat from Russia. Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and others have been in decent touch as they look to see off the Moroccan threat. Giroud also became the all time highest goal-scorer for France during the tournament. Kylian Mbappe is the top goal-scorer in this tournament with 5 goals.

For Morocco, they will be pushing to create another history by toppling France. Their sturdy defence and amazing resilience will be key in the semifinal against a star-studded French lineup. Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech will have to control the proceedings while Youssef En-Nesyri will have the responsibility to find the back of the net. The Atlas Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal from an opponent player. The only goal they conceded was an own goal against Canada.