France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

France’s bid to become the first nation to defend the World Cup faces a stern test when they square off against Poland in the round of 16. Didier Deschamps' team looked strong in the group stage with two comprehensive wins and remains one of the favourites against Poland.

They face a Polish side that only managed goals in just one of its three group games, with their two strikes both coming against Saudi Arabia. Poland are in the knockout round for the first time since 1986 and it will be interesting to see how they come up against the defending champions.

Here is a look at all you need to know about France vs Poland:

Date: 4th December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)



France vs Poland Key Players to Watch:

France: Although Mbappe has been the top scorer of the side, Griezmann has been the heart of every attack. The Atletico Madrid attacker has created more than 10 chances in this edition and his involvement would be pivotal in this tie.

Poland: For Poland, everything could depend upon how their attackers perform on that very day. The partnership between Milik and Lewandowski is yet to flourish in this tournament and they need to be at their best in the next game.

France vs Poland Dream11 Prediction:

Poland have some of the best players in the world in their squad and if France do not perform at a high level here, they could be up for a shock. On paper, France are favourites however this could also turn out to be a close contest.

France vs Poland Possible Line Ups:

France Starting XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Poland Starting XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski



France vs Poland My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders - Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Bartosz Bereszynski

Midfielders - Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann

Strikers - Kylian Mbappe (Vice-Captain), Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Olivier Giroud