Frank Lampard set to be sacked as Everton Manager

Everton are on the cusp of another managerial change, as current boss Frank Lampard is set to be sacked effective immediately.

Frank Lampard, reportedly will be relieved off his duties as the Everton boss on Monday (January 23).

Apparently, a decision has already been taken on Lampard's future and the former Chelsea legend will be shown the door and the announcement will be made soon.

Everton are second from the bottom in the league table. They are on 15 points after 20 league games, sitting 19th by the virtue of superior goal difference compared to the bottom-placed Southampton. They have lost 11 league games already and have found themselves in another dogfight as relegation looms large.

Sky Sports report that the former England international will be departing within one year of taking the duties as the Everton manager. He replaced Spanish manager Rafa Benitez and kept Everton in the Premier League last season as the Toffees were flirting with relegation last term as well.

Lampard Stats at Everton:

Frank Lampard has dismal numbers in his Everton stint so far. He has only won 9 league matches as the Everton boss, a win pc lower than 25, and has struggled to rejuvenate the Merseyside club.

Competitions Matches Wins Draws Losses Win PC Premier League 38 9 8 21 23.68 Domestic Cups 6 3 0 3 50

The England legend will be the fourth managerial change since the start of the 2021-22 season. Carlo Ancelotti left the job in 2021 and Rafa Benitez and Duncan Ferguson have had the role of the Toffees boss before Lampard.

The job of the Blue half of Merseyside doesn't get any easier. They host league leaders Arsenal and then travel to Anfield for the Merseyside Derby, before two crucial home games against Leeds and Aston Villa.