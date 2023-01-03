From Antony to Lisandro Martinez, Five costliest Eredivisie to Premier League transfers ever

Arguably two of the Netherlands' biggest footballing sides Ajax and PSV Eindhoven's new age football model help them to bring up some of the most exciting talents in world football.

However, in most cases, their biggest assets depart the club for a bigger and better challenge.

In recent years, Premier League has been the most common destination for such stars and the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool marks another declaration of it. The 23-year-old signed for Liverpool this January as one of the biggest transfers from the Eredivisie.

However, where does he sits in terms of being expensive? Here we have taken a look:

1. Antony - £85m

After some back and forth with Ajax, United was forced to give in to their insistence on signing its Brazilian attacker for a record £85 million fee. The 22-year-old was the costliest transfer of 2022 as well as Eredivisie. At just 22 years of age, Antony is a wonderful talent with plenty of room to improve and should be successful under Erik ten Hag's guidance. With five goals and two assists in 17 games, he has already demonstrated some flashes in a new league.