Fulham vs Chelsea: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Chelsea, who are in the middle of terrible form, hope to overcome their injury problems and end their winless streak when they visit Fulham next at Craven Cottage.

Following a three-game losing streak in the Premier League, Graham Potter's team is currently tenth in the standings, three points below Fulham.

This puts a lot of pressure on the manager so early in his tenure to deliver. Chelsea will need to make substantial progress if they hope to win against a confident opponent who have won all four of their last games, moving them up to seventh place in the standings and closer to the European berths. All of these make this game an interesting one.

Fulham vs Chelsea Match Details:

Date: 13th January 2023

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Fulham vs Chelsea team news:

Aleksandar Mitrovic's absence could be a major setback for Fulham after the striker received his fifth yellow of the year against Leicester and is suspended for the tie. Fulham's talisman is set to be replaced by Carlos Vinicius. Apart from him, Marco Silva has very few fitness concerns to address.

Potter is expected to make a lot of changes that were comprehensively humiliated by City with also several fitness issues a concern. Chelsea have as many as eight injured first-teamers. Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell all are long-term absentees.