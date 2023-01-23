Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Streaming Details

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will both be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they clash against each other at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Both sides suffered defeats last weekend as Fulham lost 1-0 against Newcastle United while Spurs lost 2-0 to their local rivals Arsenal.

Marco Silva's side are currently eight points from top four and sitting 7th while Spurs find themselves six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. With both sides having plenty at stake, this game could prove to be a nailbiter as has often been the case with this fixture.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur:

Date: 24th January

Time: 01:30 AM(IST)

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News:

Fulham- Winger Neeskens Kebano is out with an Achilles injury while Shane Duffy is doubtful with illness.

Tottenham Hotspur- Lucas Moura is the only major absentee for Spurs. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are both likely to head back to the starting XI.

Predicted Lineups:

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Robinson; Reed, Joao Palhinha; Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son