Gareth Bale confirms MLS switch as former Real Madrid star moves to LAFC

Los Angeles, June 26: Gareth Bale has signed for Los Angeles FC, marking a significant coup for the Major League Soccer club.

Reports emerged on Saturday (June 25) that Bale, who had been linked with a switch to hometown club Cardiff City, had agreed a deal to move to California.

MLSsoccer.com, the official website of MLS, claimed the winger was to join LAFC on a one-year contract using targeted allocation money.

That deal has now been confirmed by Bale himself, with the 32-year-old posting a video to his official Twitter account.

The clip was captioned with the post "see you soon, Los Angeles" and showed Bale, who appeared to be standing on a golf course, wearing an LAFC jersey and baseball cap.

Bale's Real Madrid contract had been looking for a new club after guiding Wales to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Wales face the USMNT in their first group-stage match in Qatar.

Before then, Bale's signing boosts an LAFC team who already lead the Supporters' Shield race and have also secured Giorgio Chiellini ahead of the transfer window in MLS opening next month.

LAFC's first match after that date is El Trafico against rivals LA Galaxy.