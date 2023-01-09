Gareth Bale: Wales captain announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football on Monday (January 9).

The Wales international announced the news on his social media account and hangs up his boots after captaining his country in the 2022 World Cup.

Bale has been a stalwart for his nation and has been a part of Wales' upsurge in recent years.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale wrote.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me," he added.

The player thanked his clubs Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and LAFC and the coaches and staff of his clubs for their support. He went on to thank his parents and family members for their continuous support in his life.

Gareth Bale started his career with Southampton and has played over 200 club games for both Tottenham and Real Madrid. He won multiple Champions League titles with Real Madrid and scored 107 goals for the Spanish giants. He joined MLS club LAFC last July after a nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid.

Bale, who is just 33, also represented his nation Wales 111 times and has netted 41 goals for the Cymru.

"My decision to retire from International football has been, by far the hardest of my career," Bale wrote in another message directed to the Welsh fans.

"How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put in to words the way I felt, every single time I put on that Welsh shirt? My answer is that I couldn't possibly do any of those things justice, simply with words. But I know that every person involved in Welsh football, feels the magic, and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel, without using any words at all," Bale wrote.