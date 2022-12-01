Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Lineups, Fantasy Tips

Doha, December 1: The Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a cracker so far. With Portugal having already qualified from the group, all the other three sides still have hopes of making the round of 16.

Ghana and Uruguay will face off against each other in a much-anticipated encounter in their final group game. Ghana will be keen to take a revenge on the South Americans for their controversial win against them back in 2010 World Cup with Luis Suarez deliberately stopping a goal with his hand.

A point would be enough for Ghana unless Portugal lose against South Korea whereas Uruguay must win their own game and will also have to hope for South Korea dropping points. This promises to be a cracker of a game with plenty at stake for both sides and with the two of them sharing a bitter history with each other.

Match date: December 2

Kick-off time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Ghana vs Uruguay players to watch out for:

Ghana: Mohammed Kudus has been exceptional for Ghana in the World Cup so far. The Ajax midfielder has scored twice in two games already and will be the one to watch out for against Uruguay.

Uruguay: Uruguay have a plethora of talented players in their ranks but have not quite been able to live up to their potential in the World Cup yet. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde needs to be at the top of his game for Uruguay if they have to advance to the knockout stage.

Ghana vs Uruguay prediction:

Ghana have done pretty well in the World Cup so far despite being the lowest ranked country in the tournament. However, they will still be underdogs against Uruguay who have plenty of experience at the highest level and are in a desperate need for a win. We predict a 1-3 win for Uruguay.

Ghana vs Uruguay possible starting XI:

Ghana Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams

Uruguay Starting XI (3-5-2): Sergio Rochet; Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin; Guillermo Varela, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Federcio Valverde, Rodrigo Bentanur, Darwin Nunez; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Ghana vs Uruguay Dream11 lineup:

Goalkeeper: Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Mohammed Salisu, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Federico Valverde (Vice captain), Rodrigo Bentancur

Attackers: Andre Ayew, Darwin Nunez (Captain), Luis Suarez