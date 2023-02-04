Potter calls for patience after Fulham frustrate new-look Chelsea

Graham Potter called for patience as he warned it will not be "straightforward" getting a new-look Chelsea side to gel after they were held to a goalless derby draw by Fulham on Friday.

Enzo Fernandez started at Stamford Bridge three days after making a Premier League record £106.8million (€121m) move from Benfica, while Mykhaylo Mudryk was replaced by fellow new boy Noni Madueke at half-time on a frustrating evening for the Blues.

Kai Havertz hit the post in the first half and David Datro Fofana – another of a raft of new Chelsea signings – had an effort cleared off the line by Tim Ream.

Fulham were good value for a point that keeps them above their ninth-placed neighbours in sixth spot.

Chelsea were disjointed, understandably lacking fluency following the arrival of so many new players, and head coach Potter says they will need time to build an understanding.

He told BBC Sport: "There was a lot of excitement and positivity from the start, a good atmosphere. The spirit of the players was really good. They worked hard for each other against an organised team.

"They've been together a while. We're a different stage of that – players coming back from injury and new players. We needed time to settle everything down. We were missing the connection, fluidity and confidence that comes from knowing each other.

"The decision we took in the window, you can see the profile in terms of age. We feel we have a very strong group of players. We have to gel and become a really good team. That's where the work is.

"It's working together. When players have been injured, they have not been on the training pitch. We have new players with us. It's about getting ideas across and working with the group.

"Sometimes you have to look at the whole package. Young players, nice mix of them both. For us, it's about improving.

"New players are adapting to a new country and a new league. It's not straightforward. When the price tag is what it is, questions will be asked, it's the nature of the business."

The return from injury of Reece James and Ben Chilwell was a big plus for Chelsea, while Potter revealed winger Mudryk was withdrawn after struggling with a cold this week.