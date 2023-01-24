Premier League, Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Kane matches Greaves record in vital victory

London, January 24: Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham scoring record as Spurs boosted their Premier League top-four hopes with a 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday (January 23).

The England captain's pinpoint finish on the stroke of half-time proved the difference as he matched Greaves' 266-goal benchmark for Spurs, who claimed a vital victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham had controlled proceedings before Kane's memorable strike but failed to respond in the second half as Marco Silva's side missed the chance to leapfrog Tottenham into fifth.

Victory followed back-to-back defeats for Antonio Conte's side and moved Spurs to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.

Hugo Lloris kept a dominant Fulham at bay during a one-sided opening, repelling Bobby De Cordova-Reid's drive before thwarting Harrison Reed's low effort from Andreas Pereira's right-wing cross.

Kane fired well over with a rare chance that characterised Spurs' tepid start, although Emerson Royal went close with an attempt Bernd Leno parried wide soon after.

Joao Palhinha squandered a golden headed chance from Pereira's pinpoint free-kick, and Kane punished that miss as he turned outside the area before curling into the bottom-right corner for a landmark goal.

Talisman Kane almost netted a record-breaking goal after the break but saw his close-range header expertly tipped over by sharp Leno reflexes as Fulham failed to threaten a comeback.

What does it mean? Crucial win sees Spurs continue Fulham dominance

After losing back-to-back games against Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City, the pressure was on Conte and Tottenham to deliver at rivals Fulham.

Spurs duly responded with their seventh straight Premier League win at Fulham, matching their joint-longest run of top-flight away wins against one club (also Aston Villa, twice).

Conte's side host City in their next Premier League match in what will prove a chance to avenge their 4-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium and further boost their Champions League push.

Captain Kane strikes again

Kane had already scored the most goals in Premier League history in London derbies before taking his tally in such games to 48 with his deadly first-half strike.

The England star has netted in five of his six league appearances against Fulham and is now just one goal away from writing his name in Tottenham history by surpassing the late Greaves.

Missing Mitrovic

Like Kane, Aleksandar Mitrovic had enjoyed clashes against fellow London teams in the Premier League this season, scoring in all four of his derby appearances.

But the Serbia striker was largely a passenger for Fulham in this contest and failed to find the target with presentable headed opportunities in either half.

What's next?

Spurs visit Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 28), when Fulham host Sunderland in the same competition.