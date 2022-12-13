Harry Maguire has to replicate his England form for Manchester United return, says Ten Hag

Harry Maguire has been a pivotal figure for England in the World Cup.

The Manchester United defender started every game for the three lions and was one of their key performers for them prior to the quarterfinal exit.

Maguire played every minute of their campaign except the first match, where he was taken off at the 70th minute against Iran when England already were cruising towards a comfortable victory.

But the player has been a peripheral figure at his club, playing in just four league games before the season break. And now, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged the United defender to replicate his England form to come back to the starting line-up.

Gareth Southgate has repeatedly backed the centre-back on the international stage, though Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have become Ten Hag's preferred partnership at United this term.

After England's elimination to France last week, Ten Hag wishes Maguire can return to Old Trafford with confidence from his decent outing in Qatar.

"I can only back him. I've been asked many times if he is good enough [to play for me] and it is clear he is good enough to play at the highest level," the United manager told reporters.

"And then it is up to him to show that confidence on the pitch and he didn't show that in all the games [for United].

"When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects. That's what Harry expects from himself.

"He has that high standard, he wants to play at the highest level, he wants to lead the defensive line, so it is up to him. I'm sure he has the potential to play in our style and fit into our system," Ten Hag added.

The Dutch manager continued that Maguire has had some bad games with United, which led to his downfall in the pecking order. But he asserts the former Leicester defender can be an asset for the Red Devils if he comes back to the fold with the same form that he showed for his national team.

Maguire's hamstring injury ruled him out of the early stages of the Premier League campaign, but even after he returned to fitness, Ten Hag has opted with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in United's backline.

But the Red Devils manager assured he has no issues with Maguire and insists positive performances will definitely open the door to first-team football for the 29-year-old.

"When I choose Rapha [Varane] it is nothing against Harry," he continued.

"Sometimes it is because one player is a lot better than the other. But I think I have two or three good players there in the right centre-back position.

"The only thing he has to do is train well, perform well, he has games, he has rhythm and his chance will come. He will have a chance to show it and then he's in and he will play," the United boss concluded.

Maguire has made 153 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit since his record move from Leicester in 2019. The defender was mostly a starter in his first two seasons at the club, but has found things difficult this season after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

He will be under more scrutiny when he joins the Manchester United squad after a series of decent performances with the national team. Ten Hag will also be tempted to try the centre-back when the league starts given Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane may not be available in the first match against Burnley at the EFL Cup on December 22.

(with inputs from Omnisport)