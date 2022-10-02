Hero ISL announces changes in fixtures ahead of season-opener

Mumbai, Oct. 2: The upcoming season of the Indian Super League is set to get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) and with less than a week to go for the opening match, the ISL announced a few changes in their schedule.

Three matches of Jamshedpur FC have been rescheduled. While their match against defending champions Hyderabad FC have been preponed from November 9th to November 12th, their fixture in January against Bengaluru FC and also against Odisha FC in February have also been preponed.

Jamshedpur enjoyed a strong run last season, finishing on top of the table. Though they didn't lay hands on the ISL trophy, Jamshedpur won their first silverware as they clinched the League Shield trophy.

All other fixtures remain unchanged. The 2022-23 edition of the ISL will get underway, with Kerala Blasters taking on East Bengal in the tournament opener on Friday, while defending champions Hyderabad FC will take on Mumbai City in their opener on Sunday.

Meanwhile, League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will open their tournament against Odisha FC on October 11th.

These are the changes announced in the 2022-23 fixtures:

Matchweek 6: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC scheduled on November 12, 2022 will now be played on November 09, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 16: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC to be played on January 21, 2023 has been rescheduled to January 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 22: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC scheduled on February 25, 2023 will now be played on February 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar